What happened to Deqing Zhuoga? Alleged poisoning horror explained as Chinese tourist dies at a Bali hostel with 10 others in the ICU

Bali hostel under fire after tourist Deqing Zhuoga passed away (representative image). (Photo by Agoes Rudianto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chinese tourist Deqing Zhuoga passed away in Clandestino Hostel in Canggu, Bali, on September 2, 2025. The woman was vomiting for hours on her bed, as per her friend Leila Li.

Leila and Deqing Zhuoga were among the 20 tourists who fell ill and had similar symptoms. At least 10 were hospitalized. Li told the Daily Mail that she was taken to a medical centre three times before an ambulance was called for her.

She texted Deqing and told her to go to the hospital as well. However, she never replied.

Leila remained in the hospital for five days, and after her release, she found out that her friend had passed away.

The Bali hostel's receptionist, Maria Gores, checked on Zhuoga at midnight, before her shift ended, and noticed that her condition was poor. Gores called security and moved her to a taxi. Together they went to a medical clinic.

Inspector Ahmad stated that due to a lack of money, only some medicines were arranged for her, and Deqing was taken back to her room.

The next morning, another receptionist noticed that the woman had not checked out. When the hostel staff looked for her, they found Deqing's unresponsive body.

The Chinese tourist was 25 years old at the time of passing. Her official cause of death is acute gastroenteritis and hypovolaemic shock.

However, Leila has questioned it as all of them had the same symptoms, and her doctor stated that it was pesticide poisoning and food poisoning.

The other guests at the $9 per night Bali hostel have claimed that alleged negligence was behind the mass poisoning.

Li claimed that she saw a nearby room was closed off after bedbug fumigation, and the Bali hostel was reportedly trying to cover up the incident.

An official investigation has started. In the Kuta Police report, other tourists were named. Filipino guest Cana Clifford Jay, German tourists Melanie Irene and Alisa Kokonozi, Saudi national Alahmadi Yousef Mohammed, and 29-year-old Leslie Zhao were mentioned among others.

Leslie stated that she was unwell for over 7 hours and that when she asked for help, the Bali hostel staff supposedly did not attend to her.

A spokesperson from the Bali hostel shared their thoughts with the media

A representative from the Clandestino Hostel noted that the incident was an "extremely difficult and delicate situation" and that they were cooperating with the investigation.

They shared condolences with every affected person, and wished that they wanted the investigation would be "clarified and resolved" soon.

"[We] have been fully cooperating from the very beginning, and hope that everything can be clarified and resolved as soon as possible. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we are doing everything we can to support the process,” they stated.

The online reviews left by other tourists suggest that the hostel is still running. The investigation by the Bali authorities is ongoing.

So far, the police have shared that Deqing may have been dead in her room for two to 12 hours.

Stay tuned for more updates on the death of 25-year-old Deqing Zhuoga.