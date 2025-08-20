What happened to David Hekili Kenui Bell? Lilo and Stitch actor’s autopsy reveals several health issues

David Hekili Kenui Bell's autopsy test was completed last month (Image via Getty)

David Hekili Kenui Bell passed away around two months ago, and the details of his autopsy are out now. Notably, the Lilo & Stitch star was 46 years old when he died on June 12 this year.

The cause of death was initially not disclosed, and an investigation was launched to find more details, as per People magazine. The outlet acquired the autopsy report on August 19, 2025, and it mentioned several health issues that David Hekili was dealing with before his demise.

The television star had around four pathological diagnoses along with acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity. Apart from this, Kenui Bell was also battling other problems, including a skin condition called stasis dermatitis and a swelling known as edema.

However, the medical examination did not find anything related to the presence of alcohol or drugs. Furthermore, the entire process took almost a month to complete as the autopsy was finished on July 10, 2025, after starting on June 19.

Apart from these, David Hekili Kenui Bell was facing breathing problems before his death, and the resuscitation process was used on him. The test results mentioned the evidence of defibrillator pads on David’s chest, alongside an airway on the mouth, a blood pressure cuff on the right upper arm, an IV line on the left arm, and an intraosseous needle on the lower left leg.

For the unversed, the needle mentioned in the report can be used for acquiring laboratory samples along with delivering fluids and medications. The process is helpful when intravenous access becomes impossible.

As soon as the autopsy report was obtained by People magazine, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed to the outlet that their investigation is over. However, the exact cause of death was not mentioned anywhere in the report, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

David Hekili Kenui Bell’s sister announced the news of his death on social media

While the news of David’s demise went viral on social media, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Police Department told People magazine that an autopsy was being planned to find the cause of death. However, the cops also stated that no foul play was suspected and confirmed that David passed away on June 12, 2025.

Notably, David Hekili Kenui Bell’s sister, Jalene, announced the same through Facebook around four days later with a lengthy statement and some photos featuring the actor with his family members.

Jalene recalled the time when she met her brother on the day she graduated from high school. Jalene wrote that it was a big surprise for her and referred to David’s attraction to acting, as she stated:

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts. He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgen to da Max…made him a diamond in the rough.”

Jalene also addressed David’s parents by saying that they gave birth to an “amazing human.” Jalene continued by saying that David supported her on different occasions over the years and that he had a different kind of attraction towards social media.

David Hekili Kenui Bell’s biography on IMDb says that he spent his childhood in Honolulu. While he became a popular face for being featured on Lilo & Stitch, he also appeared in a film titled The Wrecking Crew, in which Jason Momoa played an important role. Apart from that, he was also seen in Magnum P.I. around seven years ago.