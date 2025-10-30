What happened to Bert Goodwin on Chicago Med? Character’s fate explored

Gregory Alan Williams aka Bert Goodwin (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via YouTube/ @nbconechicago)

On the drama series Chicago Med, Bert Goodwin, portrayed by Gregory Alan Williams, is the former husband of Sharon Goodwin, the determined Head of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The character has maintained an emotionally charged presence on Chicago Med since his introduction in Season 1.

Over the years, Bert has been a central character in several major story arcs. Anyway, as seen in the recent episode of the drama, it was revealed that Bert has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, making his future uncertain on Chicago Med.

Everything to know about Bert Goodwin from Chicago Med



Bert Goodwin's time on Chicago Med has been a journey marked by deep regret, attempts to make things right, and ultimately, an unforeseen tragedy. He was first introduced in Season 1 as Sharon's husband, but his choice to leave her for Lyla Dempsey ripped their family apart, a family that included their three children: Michael, Tara and David.

This created a huge emotional rift, especially with his son Michael. Later, following Lyla's death, Bert was even hospitalized after a suicide attempt, a truly low point that hinted at the deep pain beneath his earlier actions.

With a bit of nudging from Dr. Charles's then-wife, Caroline, Bert and Sharon eventually started the difficult process of mending their relationship.

By Season 5, they were meeting regularly, and Bert was able to reconcile with Michael, showing the show’s commitment to nuanced, long-running family stories, which is so key to the heart of Chicago Med.

The current, devastating storyline truly took hold in Season 9 with the episode "These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For." Bert initially presented to the ED with a minor ligament injury. While he was there, he started displaying troubling signs of confusion, mixing up his limbs and mistaking his grandson for his son.

This worried his daughter, Tara, though Sharon initially blew it off. The serious neurological reality hit soon. The painful diagnosis soon followed: Bert had Alzheimer's disease.

In a recent episode, the emotional pressure on Sharon hit a breaking point. As Bert’s Alzheimer’s progressed, he entered a difficult phase marked by volatility and anger.

During a visit, he aggressively swiped away food Sharon offered, yelling,

"I don't want to be here."

The episode left viewers on a shocking cliffhanger: Sharon received a frantic call and rushed to the facility to find Bert unconscious on the floor during a serious medical event. The ambiguity of that moment left his fate completely uncertain, setting the stage for a major emotional crisis for Sharon.

Sadly, as hinted at by spoilers including a powerful image of Sharon and their children gathered at his bedside in an upcoming Season 11 episode, it seems this medical emergency tragically led to Bert’s death.

This storyline on Chicago Med has been a powerful exploration of how illness tests the deepest family ties.

The actor behind Bert Goodwin



Actor Gregory Alan Williams introduced the character of Bert Goodwin on the drama series Chicago Med. He’s known for his role as Garner Ellerbee on Baywatch and has appeared in major films like Remember the Titans.

On Chicago Med, Williams has delivered a beautifully sensitive performance. He seamlessly transitioned Bert from a man responsible for breaking his family to one suffering the debilitating realities of Alzheimer’s, giving the difficult, real-world issue of cognitive decline the authentic, emotional weight it deserved.