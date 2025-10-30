Following Disney+'s exit, BBC plans to continue Doctor Who with a Christmas special in 2026

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram @bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who, a science fiction series by the BBC, first aired in 1963 and has endured through empires and regeneration. The protagonist is a Time Lord, known as the Doctor, who journeys through time and space in the TARDIS, a police box in disguise. The Doctor travels with companions who assist in a simulated crisis, facing off against aliens such as the Daleks and Cybermen.

Russell T Davies brought the show back to life in 2005 as a showrunner and returned to the show as director in 2023 for the 60th anniversary specials. Ncuti Gatwa is replacing David Tennant as the fifteenth Doctor. The season concluded in May 2025 with the Doctor's regeneration into a mysterious figure, who is Billie Piper's character. The plots have variously contained adventure, humour and heart. The new episodes sometimes centred around such themes as identity loss and cosmic-threatening dilemmas.

On October 28, 2025, the BBC announced Disney+ would exit the partnership after two seasons and the spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea. The BBC commits fully to the show. A Christmas special arrives in 2026, written by Davies. Produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios, the special teases holiday peril. Director of the BBC, Lindsay Salt, in a statement on Tuesday said-

“Thank you Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons"

He also added,

"The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans the Doctor is not going anywhere and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the Tardis remains at the heart of the BBC."

Disney+ joined Doctor Who in 2023 for international streaming outside the UK. Global numbers topped 10 million on Disney+. The deal covered the 60th specials of Gatwa's run and the spin-off. Costs hit £10 million per episode with Disney's input.

Disney+ has now opted to step back after The War Between the Land and the Sea. The reasons they had for doing this are kept private. Reports indicate there were mixed reviews of Gatwa's season and also budget pressures. The viewership during Gatwa's season was down compared to Jodie Whittaker's by two million average per episode. Davies defended the show from critics who claimed it was dead with the departure of Jodie Whittaker. The BBC now controls the show completely.

Fans worried after the May finale cliffhanger. No immediate renewal fueled rumors. The announcement calms that. Davies pens the 2026 special, signaling his ongoing role. It has revived the tradition of festive episodes since 2005. Past ones like "The Christmas Invasion" introduced David Tennant.

The partnership amplified production values and marketing, exposing the show to 150 countries and 100 million households. The leaders at the BBC are confident in the viability of their solo operation, given the significant levels of support domestically, as well as the revenue from licence fees. Davies suggested they had "spectacular" twists in mind, with an idea to pitch to social media involving holiday ties to classic story lines.

The 2026 special arrives on Christmas Day. Details are scarce. Expect Davies' mix of whimsy and stakes. It may resolve the regeneration tease with Piper. Her return as Rose Tyler or something new sparks buzz. The Doctor's identity stays secret. Production starts soon at Bad Wolf in Wales.

Before then, The War Between the Land and the Sea drops early 2026 on BBC One iPlayer and Disney+. This five-episode spin-off stars Tovey as a UNIT soldier and Mbatha-Raw in a lead role. It battles the Sea Devils' classic foes. Redgrave reprises Kate Stewart. Alexander Devrient joins. Davies oversees tying it to the main series.

Catch Doctor Who seasons 1 to 15 on BBC iPlayer or stream on Disney+.

