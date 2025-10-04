What did Meghan Markle wear for Balenciaga SS26 show? Look decoded as Duchess makes her Paris Fashion Week debut

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle debuted at the Paris Fashion Week at a Balenciaga show on October 4, 2025. The Duchess of Sussex looked regal in a white silk cape worn over a button-down shirt and pants set in cream.





She paired the look with black pointy-toed shoes and kept things simple with a slicked-back hairstyle and stud earrings.

Whilst her Balenciaga show appearance is her first Paris Fashion Week show, she had previously attended New York and Toronto fashion events between 2013 and 2015.

A statement from the 44-year-old Duchess revealed that she attended the show to pay homage to the recently appointed creative director of the Spanish fashion house Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The Duchess and Piccioli have a storied history, the statement read:

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage."

It continued:

"She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award in New York City

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named recipients of the prestigious Humanitarians of the Year Award at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9, 2025.

The award is being presented to the couple for their efforts towards improving mental health globally and their work to make the online space a better place.

They’ll travel to New York to accept the award in person and attend the festival organized by PHM. Archewell Foundation’s Lost Screen Memorial will be displayed at the event.

The couple, in a joint statement, expressed that they were proud to be longtime partners of the Project Healthy Minds and working to improve mental wellbeing was important work for them:

"Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

They added:

“We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative stories.