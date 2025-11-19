What did Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-manager reveal on the stand? Testimony sheds light on the rapper's costly path to emotional recovery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Meghan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images)

Meghan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz began on November 17, 2025. The Savage crooner is suing Gramz for allegedly defaming Meghan by claiming that she lied during her testimony for Tory Lane’s trial, causing emotional distress by working with Lanez and his father Sonstar Peterson to harass her and for circulating a deepfake porn video of Meghan online.



Meghan Thee Stallion’s former manager, Travis Farris, took the stand on November 19, 2025, to testify that Gramz’s allegations against his former client had caused her emotional distress.

The witness added that Meghan spent $240,000 on therapy sessions as a result of Gramz’s posts and the deepfake porn that many believed to be real.





Farris testified in court that after the deepfake video surfaced, Meghan came to him in tears and decided to undergo therapy.

A major witness for Meghan Thee Stallion is Lenore Walker, the psychologist who diagnosed the rapper with having PTSD.

"Not everyone is guilty," Milagro Gramz reveals reason for supporting Tory Lanez in the 2020 shooting saga

Controversial blogger Milagro Gramz took the stand in the defamation trial brought against her and stated that she wasn’t “positive” that Tory Lanez didn’t shoot his girlfriend, Meghan.

According to court transcripts obtained by @ Meghann Cuniff$ on X Gramz said:

“I know [Megan] was hurt, and I hate that she was hurt. I truly do…you have to understand from my point of view, I come from a negative area where so many people go to jail. Not everyone is guilty.”

Gramz added that her involvement in the case stems from the racial injustice that Black men face:

“So when a Black man was being accused of something and the details were shaky…If a situation presented itself that made it clear 100 percent, all I could do is bow down and apologize.”

Tory Lanez, who sought to avoid testifying in the defamation trial, was held in contempt of court on November 16, 2025, and fined $20,000 for refusing to answer questions posed to him by Meghan’s lawyers.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.