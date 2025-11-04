What did Halsey say to a fan who told her to stop talking? Singer fires back at heckler during Boston concert

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 08: Halsey performs at Sziget Festival 2024 at Óbuda Island on August 08, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Halsey clapped back at an audience member who told her to “stop talking and play” at the Boston leg of her Back to Badlands tour. On November 3, 2025, the Without Me crooner was in the middle of narrating a medical emergency that landed her in the ER the night before the show when a rude fan yelled, “Stop talking and play!” from the crowd.”

Halsey addressed the person, saying:

“You think you’re tough s--- because you’re from Boston? I’m from Jersey, baby. I’ll whoop your ass. My dad’s from Boston, my mom’s from Jersey — that basically makes me a f---ing demon,"

She added:

"I’m gonna play whatever the f--- I wanna play. In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost f---ing died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the f--- I wanna play.”

“Won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set,” Halsey addresses a rude fan on X

The 31-year-old singer took to X on November 4, 2025, to further address the concert situation using lyrics to her 2019 song Nightmare:

"I’ve been polite but won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set."

Some hours before her Boston show on November 3, 2025, the singer shared on Instagram Stories that she experienced a “minor medical emergency.”

She wrote:

“Boston, I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning," they wrote, which featured a selfie of part of their face with their hair in a towel. "Minor medical emergency, but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! But if I'm pacing myself, that's why!"

She thanked the doctors and nurses at the Mass General Hospital for “being the absolute best team I've ever met.”

Halsey’s Back to Badlands tour continues in Minneapolis on November 6, 2025.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.