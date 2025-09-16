What did Bethesda tweet? Post appearing to mock Charlie Kirk sparks outrage as boycott calls erupt online

Charlie Kirk (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

Video game company Bethesda is facing backlash after its deleted tweet spread on the social media platform. On September 14, 2025, the company uploaded a nine-second-long clip from the game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. In it, a character petted a cat while saying it didn't care about fascists.

"You don’t care much about these Fascists, do you?" the in-game character said.

Charlie Kirk's supporters claimed that the timing of posting such a clip meant that Bethesda was seemingly mocking his assassination. The company quickly deleted the tweet, which caused more people to criticize them.

Bethesda thought it was a good idea to let us know how they feel about Charlie Kirk and anyone mourning him.



Now, let them know how you feel.

The X user @Nerdrotics reuploaded the clip, and it went viral, garnering over 24,000 likes. Some X users pledged that they would not buy games from Bethesda anymore, saying the company reportedly promoted "political violence."

"Publicly fire the individual(s) that posted the tweet. Make $100 million donating to Turning Point USA, with a public statement apologizing for the vile actions, and maybe we'll play your games again," one netizen wrote.

"I have canceled my xboxpass ultimate on pc windows. I will not buy bethesda games anymore. Have fun now," another X user added.

"Honestly, if anyone buys this game with this knowledge then they're actively promoting political violence. Lines have been drawn. You may not want to choose a side but you can't sit on the fence forever," one user wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly confused as they asked what the connection was between the clip and Charlie Kirk. One user (@kj_blanchette) called out Kirk's supporters, saying that they were supposedly trying to "stir up" drama on purpose.

"I don't see how this is about Charlie... there entire channel feed is just spamming clips of this game... maybe it was just poor timing?" one netizen noted.

"I don't see any issue in the video. Am I missing something? Indy faught Nazi fascists. What am I missing here?" another netizen added.

"The game is literally about fascists and they're bad guys. You're reaching too far to stir up some unnecessary bull sh*t. There's enough actual problems in the world; you don't need to dream up new ones," one X user wrote.

Netizens found the Bluesky account of Bethesda's producer

As the gaming company was being criticized online, X users quickly found one Bethesda producer's Bluesky account. Screenshots of their activity spread on X.

The employee was reposted various statements that criticized Charlie Kirk's supporters. They reposted one remark where a user stated that there is no obligation to mourn for someone who would have celebrated others' deaths.

Wow. @bethesda producer going above and beyond to celebrate. Crab rave, feeling fancy, and then endless retweets of lies and fear mongering.



This isn’t just some low level worker, this is a producer. Who feels fine saying all this, probably sounded by others so full of hate.… pic.twitter.com/x9Qrop2f80 — Savvy ( ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ) (@MadamSavvy) September 12, 2025

This seemingly referred to Charlie Kirk, as he made statements against LGBTQIA+ in the past.

"You are under no obligation to mourn the death of people who would’ve celebrated yours," the employee's repost stated.

The viral Bethesda employee has deactivated their Bluesky account. Charlie Kirk's followers discovered another employee's Facebook account. The employee replied to a person on the platform, saying that Kirk fanned "the flames of hate" and allegedly provoked hate against minority groups.

Bethesda has not addressed the controversy as of the time of writing.

Stay tuned for more updates.