Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 hints at the long-awaited arrival of Morticia’s mysterious sister Ophelia

Aunt Ophelia, Morticia Addams' sister, and daughter of Grandmama Hester Frump, has been mentioned quite a few times on Wednesday Season 2 Part 1. It all started when Wednesday spent the entire summer holidays trying to hone her psychic abilities. However, this is causing a problem as she gets black tears each time she sees a vision and even passes out.

The biggest vision that did this to her was when she saw Enid dying. After that, Wednesday lost her ability to see anything and was desperate to get them back, hoping to find answers in Goody Addam's Book of Spells.

But Morticia, upon knowing what was going on, stopped this at once and took away the book. When Wednesday tried to reason with her, she revealed that her sister Ophelia also had the psychic abilities to see visions.

However, she took it too far, and this landed her a spot at Willow Hill, the mental health correction centre for outcasts. As Morticia does not want the same fate for her daughter, she decided to take away her access to the book. Now, there might be a clue as to who this Aunt Ophelia is on Wednesday Season 2, and have we seen her before or not?

Can Frances O'Connor be Aunt Ophelia on Wednesday, Season 2?

Francesca O'Conner reprised the role of a mental health outcast patient at Willow Hill, whose power was being harvested at LOIS to spread to the normies. However, Wednesday and Fester were able to save her and get her to safety. This marked a question in many fans' heads: Is France O'Connor Aunt Ophelia?

When asked the same by Wednesday showrunner Alfred Gough, he said to TVLine,

"We can’t, you have to keep watching. We need a reason for you to keep watching Part 2."

However, the showrunner had teased that Aunt Ophelia should be imagined alongside Morticia, Hester, and Wednesday, and even revealed that the audience can look forward to it. They said,

"That would be really interesting. That’s something that we tease and the audience can look forward to.”

This means that Aunt Ophelia is surely in the works at Wednesday Season 2 headquarters; however, it is just not certain that Frances O'Connor is the actress who will be playing her.

Ophelia's character is often described in The Addams Family comics as someone who is exactly opposite to Morticia.

She has blonde hair and wears white or light pastel colors. It would be interesting to see the entire dynamic on the screen play out.

Wednesday Season 2 episodes can be streamed online via Netflix.