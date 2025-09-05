"Watermelon for the Black character?": Five Below Wicked hand sanitizer controversy explored as netizens react to Elphaba scent

Five Below's Wicked inspired hand sanitizers (Photo: Five Below)

Five Below is facing backlash as Wicked fans have noticed their hand sanitizers, which come in watermelon and strawberry scents. The X user @wickednewshub, which is a Wicked fan page, first posted pictures of the hand sanitizers.

X user @Cellowphane pointed out that the hand sanitizer, based on Elphaba, played by Black actress Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movies, is watermelon-scented. This caused the tweet to go viral, with over 85,000 likes.

For the unversed, enslaved Black people were allowed to grow chickens and watermelons. When they were freed, many of them started businesses selling watermelons, which is why the stereotype was born that Black people were supposedly fond of fried chicken and watermelon.

This stereotype has been used to mock them for decades, as racists would bring up watermelons or fried chicken to make fun of a Black person.

Wicked x Five Below



Watermelon/Strawberry Hand Sanitizer pic.twitter.com/DQFNGBCjMv — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) September 4, 2025

The X user @Cellowphane referred to this stereotype and wondered why Five Below chose to have their Elphaba-inspired hand sanitizer watermelon-scented.

"Watermelon for the black character?????????" they wrote.

Netizens pointed out that Five Below could have gone with other green-themed scents like green apple or eucalyptus.

One user (@remyplaguerat) noted that Elphaba suited more earthy, woody scents.

"Yeeeaaaaaaa this couldn't have been like Apple? Or even eucalyptus? Or like couldn't the pink one have been watermelon?!? This was definitely not a smart choice," one netizen wrote.

"Watermelon scent?? For Elphaba whose being portrayed by a black woman? Nope," another X user added.

"Also there is nothing about Elphaba as a character that says watermelon. Glinda is definitely strawberry but Elphie is like… mahogany? Oud? There's no reason to make her watermelon scented," one user wrote.

Some netizens claimed that Five Below's team responsible for the watermelon-scented sanitizer needed a seminar.

One user (@MissSassbox) speculated that it was supposedly planned on purpose by the Five Below marketing team to create publicity.

"How do these companies not have people on their team that will stop them from doing sh*t like this?" one netizen commented.

"The bottle design team needs a long nap and a longer seminar," another X user added.

"Dammit, marketing department has struck again. they knew this would happen," another user wrote.

Similar to Five Below, many brands are releasing Wicked-themed limited edition products

As Halloween is approaching, many brands are releasing their limited edition items inspired by the famous musical. Olay released two body washes: Wickedly Wonderful (Elphaba's Edition) and Couldn't Be Lovelier (Glinda's Edition).

The Elphaba one is scented with cashmere woods and lime, while Glinda's is raspberry scented.

Secret launched limited-edition Wicked deodorants. Skincare brand Beekman 1802 collaborated with Wicked to release body mists, face masks, skin creams, and gift sets.

Other brands have released limited-edition clothes, toys, jewelry, merch, and other items inspired by the musical.

Meanwhile, the sequel to the hit 2024 film, Wicked: For Good, will be released in theatres in November 2025.

In other news, Five Below has not responded to the backlash. Both hand sanitizers were selling for $5 and are currently out of stock.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Five Below Wicked hand sanitizer controversy.