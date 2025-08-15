Was a Colorado man mauled by wolves trying to join pack? Wolf furry story debunked

Mexican Wolf Canis Lupus Baileyi. (Photo by B. Von Hoffmann/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

A viral story of a man getting mauled by the Wyoming wolf pack is spreading on social media. On August 13, 2025, the Facebook page Casper Planet uploaded the story.

They claimed a 28-year-old man, legally named Brian Sanders, supposedly tried to join the wolf pack in full furry getup, then was chased 300 yards and mauled by the wolves. The Colorado man allegedly went by "Lupus Moonhowl."

Casper Planter wrote in their Facebook post that the reporters asked the man if he would try to join the wolf pack again, and he replied that he wouldn't, as they were not into "roleplay."

"Sanders suffered multiple puncture wounds, torn synthetic fur, and "severe emotional disillusionment." When asked by reporters if he'd attempt to rejoin the pack after recovery, he replied, "Probably not… they didn't seem very into the roleplay,"" the Facebook page wrote.

In an update post, the page uploaded a picture of a man in a fursuit and stated that Brian Sanders supposedly stated later that he would try again next month when the Wyoming wolf pack is "less hungry." He insisted that the wolves were "establishing dominance" by attacking him, and the mauling was "more of a rough welcome hug."

The news is entirely false, as there have been no reports of a man trying to join the Wyoming wolf pack. The images provided by the Facebook page are also AI-generated. In the about section of Casper Planet, it is mentioned that they post satirical posts for entertainment. The story, names, and locations are all fake. The page has uploaded more such content in the past.

"Delivering the Snews that doesn't matter directly to your Snews feed. Did we say this is satire? Well it is, names/locations are made up," the about page stated.

The wolf furry story even spread to X, where a tweet made by @TaraBull808 garnered over 45,000 likes and 5,000 retweets.

In May 2025, a furry influencer in wolf cosplay was attacked

Australian furry influencer Dennis Gunn was standing in Rundle Mall, Adelaide, South Australia, interacting with people when a man suddenly attacked him. The incident was recorded, and Gunn uploaded the clip to his Instagram.

In the video, Denis was face-kicked by a man, then beaten up by him. Gunn told the New York Post that he was attacked without warning while he was chatting with a young family.

"Thirty seconds before the assault, I was with a young family, taking photos, and the next thing I know someone is ripping the hair off my suit and trying to take the sign that I was holding and I'm getting punched," Denis stated.

The Australian furry influencer stated that such an attack had never happened to him before. However, he would continue to participate in his hobby as it made him happy.

"I've had a few things yelled at me, but nothing like this before. This has just been crazy. This is literally just cosplay. We're just there to spread positivity... I'm not going to let any of that affect me public suiting or anything like that. This is what makes me happy, this is my hobby," the influencer said.

According to the news outlet, the authorities are investigating the incident.