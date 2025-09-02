Warwick Davis returns to the Wizarding World as Professor Flitwick in HBO’s Harry Potter series reboot

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Warwick Davis in the Lestrange Vault set at the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London on March 19, 2019 in Watford, England. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter unveils its biggest expansion to date, the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank will be open to the public from Saturday 6th April. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)

The Wizarding World is buzzing as HBO's Harry Potter series reboot, scheduled for 2027, has announced its first member of the cast. Warwick Davis, the beloved actor who played Professor Filius Flitwick in all eight of the original films, will be returning to reprise his role as the tiny Charms master. Announced on September 1, 2025, during the Back to Hogwarts celebration, Davis' return feels like a hug for fans, joining the lovable films to this daring re-envisioning of J.K.Rowling's saga.

At 55, Davis is the only original cast member confirmed for the Harry Potter series reboot, a choice that’s stirred both joy and debate. His Flitwick, with that squeaky voice and masterful wandwork, was a highlight in every film except Deathly Hallows: Part 1. This time, he’ll focus solely on Flitwick, with Leigh Gill taking on Griphook, a role Davis also played.

"Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart. 🏰⚡️

When I first stepped into Professor Flitwick’s robes all those years ago, I could never have imagined the journey this character — and the wizarding world — would take me on."

Warwick Davis posted on Instagram, striking a chord with fans who see his return as a tribute to the series’ roots.

Directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) and penned by Francesca Gardiner (Killing Eve), the series promises a deeper dive into Rowling’s books, with new storylines unfolding over multiple seasons. Fresh faces like Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Sirine Saba as Professor Sprout join Davis, blending novelty with tradition. While some X users call the casting “a safe choice,” others cheer it as a way to keep Flitwick’s spirit alive.

Flitwick’s enduring charm is back in The Wizarding World of the Harry Potter series

Davis transitioned Flitwick from the old man, bearded old professor from Sorcerer's Stone, into the well-dressed, moustachioed professor in Goblet of Fire, which proves he can recreate himself. He has a body of work as broad as Star Wars, Willow, and Labyrinth, which makes him a giant of genre, which is exactly why he could modify Flitwick, for a new audience.

"Warwick, quite simply, brings a warmth and humor that is immeasurable," executive producer David Heyman said in a statement from Warner Bros., further recalling why he is the heart of the role.

Filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the reboot balances fidelity to the books with daring new arcs, guided by Rowling as executive producer. Davis’ Flitwick, waving his wand to teach “Wingardium Leviosa,” may just be the thread that ties longtime fans to this vibrant new Hogwarts.

A spellbinding return awaits in the Harry Potter series:

HBO’s Harry Potter series will premiere in 2027 on HBO and stream on Max and Warner Bros. Discovery platforms worldwide. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO, in a press release, said-

"We are excited to bring this beloved world to life once again with heart and ingenuity."

For both old and new fans, Warwick Davis donning Flitwick's robes promises the return to Hogwarts won't ever feel old, which is exciting to us! A new magical adventure is on the horizon, on a much-anticipated journey for many.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

