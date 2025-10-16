From Angel Reese debut to Gigi Hadid return: Key highlights from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show turned heads in New York City with its return full of glitz, music, and star power. Back for its second year after the relaunch, the event dazzled audiences with striking performances, intricate costumes, and a diverse lineup of global models.

It mixed the timeless appeal of the runway with a modern push toward inclusivity and show-stopping entertainment.

Karol G, Missy Elliott, and K-pop group Twice performed live, each bringing their own style to the event. In New York City, the runway displayed both seasoned models and fresh faces, all wearing designs that highlighted originality and creative expression.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Angel Reese, Gigi Hadid, and rising stars shine

Here are the stars who shined at the Victoria’s Secret 2025:

Adut Akech and rising models make their runway debut

Adut Akech is a supermodel who made her debut appearance at Victoria's Secret runway wearing a red one-piece boldly paired with a matching headdress. Her appearance was one of the best parts of the evening.

Newcomers such as Angelina Kendall and Abény Nhial also made their debut on the runway with shimmering outfits that further excited the event.

Adut Akech walking at the VS Fashion show #VSFashionShow2025 pic.twitter.com/G1XtsDM7uS — whois_ttamara (@m_ttamara) October 15, 2025

Jasmine Tookes kicks off the show with elegance

Starting the event, Jasmine Tookes walked the runway while being nine months pregnant. This marked a first in the brand’s history.

She wore pearls and crystals, looking graceful in a mother-of-pearl-inspired outfit that included a carved shell backpiece taking the place of the usual wings.

It signaled the brand’s growing acceptance of different ways to show beauty.

Culture is shifting.



Victoria’s Secret fashion show opens with pregnant supermodel, Jasmine Tookes, humanizing motherhood and unborn babies.



Children are blessings, not burdens. pic.twitter.com/7co2Tw5yuG — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 16, 2025

Angel Reese walks the runway for the first time

Angel Reese, a basketball pro with the Chicago Sky, became the first player to step onto the Victoria’s Secret runway. She lit up the stage in two unique outfits, showing off both her confidence and adaptability.

One unique look combined lingerie decorated with rosettes and a fur cape to match. Her appearance brought attention to athletic representation in modeling.

Angel Reese a Victoria’s Secret angel I’m so proud of her she slayed the runway fashion show I love all the VS models but Angel Reese my God slayed it. She is my favorite and is so beautiful and gorgeous as a Victoria’s Secret angel #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/Eplc2qY2Iq — IcyCold (@estistheboss) October 16, 2025

Gigi and Bella Hadid walk the same runway

Gigi Hadid, who has been a household name at Victoria's Secret, reappeared on the runway alongside her sister, Bella Hadid. The two were in the spotlight in the grand finale of the show, providing the audience with one of the most discussed moments of the evening.

Bella stunned in her final outfit, a glossing silver structure with fringe edges and white feathered wings. Gigi concluded her part with grace and confidence and therefore proved her position as one of the most outstanding stars of the show.

Gigi Hadid stuns for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/XrSFI0fyTA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2025

Missy Elliott and Twice energize the runway with live performances

Music took center stage during the night’s event. Missy Elliott hyped up the audience with a mix of her well-known tracks like “Work It,” “Lose Control,” and “Get Ur Freak On.”

Her lively set kept the energy high, with models dancing along behind the scenes.

At the same time, Twice impressed everyone with a memorable performance. They blended dance, singing, and an upbeat vibe, all while sporting outfits from Pink.

Missy Elliott looks iconic performing at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/qJY8Quich7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2025

Luna Yohannan, Anok Yai, and Iris Law bring fresh energy to the runway

Not every outfit leaned on tradition. Luna Yohannan shook things up on the runway by wearing a laid-back grey hoodie set, a matching cap, and a fur coat.

Her look showed how fashion can stay glamorous while shifting toward comfort. Anok Yai, returning as “The Showgirl,” didn’t disappoint either. Her dramatic pink feathered headdress and tasseled wings lit up the show and wowed the audience.

British model Iris Law was the first girl to appear at Victoria's Secret, and she was eye-catching with her famous platinum bob and unconventional sense of style.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought together fresh talent, cultural variety, and mesmerizing shows.