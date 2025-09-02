"Very good actor" - Woody Allen praises Donald Trump in Celebrity, says he’d direct him again

Woody Allen and President Donald Trump teamed up in 1998 for the movie Celebrity, in which Trump made an appearance. Now, two decades later, the American filmmaker still wishes to direct him again. Recently, on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Woody Allen shared his desire to direct ‘’the very good actor,’’ again sometime in his movie.

Allen believes that Trump’s personality is ‘’very professional and charismatic’’ in front of the camera, and for him it's always a ‘’pleasure to work with.’’

Woody Allen told Bill Maher that he can proudly say,

‘’I directed Trump in a movie and I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump.’’

Woody is not a ‘’Trumper,’’ and despite his political disagreements, the 89-year-old director positively praised Trump’s acting abilities.

Woody Allen expresses his wish to bring Donald Trump into his movie, again

Talking about Trump’s cameo in his movie, he said,

"He was a pleasure to work with, and a very good actor, and very polite. He did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business. If he would let me direct him now that he's President, I think I could do wonders."

Maher warned him about how people might criticize him for saying positive things about Trump. Allen then clarified that he is just praising him as an actor and not as a politician. Allen added,

‘’I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I take issue with (Trump) on 95% of the things, maybe 99%. But as an actor, he was very good. He was convincing and had a charismatic quality."

As a director, he knew him before he became the President, and he shared that he was shocked by how Trump entered politics. Noting about Trump's earlier interests, he said,

‘’And this was a guy I used to see at the Knicks games, and he liked to play golf, and he liked to judge beauty contests. And he liked to do things that were enjoyable and relaxing. Why anyone would want to suddenly have to deal with the issues of politics is beyond me. But apparently, he doesn’t mind.’’

All about Trump’s role in the movie Celebrity

Allen appeared as a guest on Bill Maher’s podcast, which aired on September 1 where he talked about his 1998 film Celebrity.

In the movie, Donald Trump appears as himself for just 11 seconds. In his short scene, Donald Trump appears briefly as a wealthy New York socialite having a fancy lunch. He jokingly makes fun of his own reputation in a very calm and subtle way where he (Trump) tells an interviewer that he plans to buy Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The interviewer, Robin Simon, played by Judy Davis, asks him, ‘’What are you working on, Donald?’’ To which he replied,

“Well I’m working on buying St. Patrick’s Cathedral, maybe doing a little rip down job and putting up a very, very tall and beautiful building.’’

Besides Celebrity, Trump also appeared in Eddie (1996), The Little Rascals (1994), and most famously in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).