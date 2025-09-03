Universal removes Jordan Peele's next film HIM from 2026 release calendar

Jordan Peele © Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele has once again stirred conversation in Hollywood, but this time not with a groundbreaking trailer or a surprise casting update. Instead, it is with the unexpected news that Universal Pictures has officially removed his fourth directorial project from its release calendar.

The untitled film was rumored to be another dark and chilling exploration of human fears. Reportedly Peele's most personal horror-thriller. If executed well, it could be his favorite work, he said. Unfortunately, the mystery persists since filming has not begun.

HIM, directed by Justin Tipping, is Peele's latest production. This upcoming sports-horror film follows a rookie football player mentored by a legendary quarterback whose guidance becomes grimly supernatural. HIM arrives in theaters on September 19, 2025, but Peele's masterpiece will take longer.

Universal Removes Jordan Peele's HIM from Release Calendar in 2026 - Here's why?

The first thing to know is that the project is still very new. As stated by Variety on September 3, 2025, cameras haven't started rolling yet. So, basically, production hasn't officially started. Universal probably didn't want to set a deadline that could cause production to be rushed or expectations to not be met.

Second, Peele is very careful when he makes things. Since his first film, Get Out, came out in 2017, he has become known for making horror movies that make you think and have social commentary. All of his movies—Get Out, Us, and Nope—have been both box office hits and the subject of critical and cultural discussion. Though reports state that Peele has a clear idea of what he wants to do with his fourth movie. However, it will take time to get it right. Taking away the date lets him be more creative and focus on quality instead of deadlines.

Third, one can't ignore the bigger picture in Hollywood. Due to the recent guild strikes, a number of productions are still up in the air. Peele's movie was first set to come out on Christmas 2024, then it was moved to Halloween 2026, and then it was canceled.

Jordan Haworth Peele (born February 21, 1979) is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for his horror and comedy work. His improv career began with Boom Chicago and The Second City before joining Mad TV in 2003 for five seasons. He gained fame with Key & Peele (2012–2015), his award-winning sketch series with Keegan-Michael Key. Get Out, his 2017 directorial debut, won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Us (2019) and Nope (2022) solidified his reputation as a leading psychological horror director.

Finally, Universal might be changing the order of its releases for strategic reasons. People who trust Peele's vision go to see his movies because they are events. The studio is putting off the project so that it won't have to deal with unnecessary competition or market fatigue.

Universal took Jordan Peele's next movie, HIM, off the 2026 release calendar because the timing wasn't right. The studio chose to be patient instead of rushing things because Peele wanted to make sure everything was perfect and the industry was still recovering. Fans may have to wait longer. Hopefully, as history shows, all Peele's projects are always worth the wait.

