Is there a new Police Academy movie with Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

Steve Guttenberg (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A poster, claiming a new Police Academy movie featuring Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow was in the works, has gone viral. It all began on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, when Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY shared the artwork with the message:

"POLICE ACADEMY RETURNS!!!"

Per the post, Guttenberg and Winslow would return to their "iconic roles" but as co-commandants of the academy "guiding a fresh batch of bumbling recruits through the hilarious world of police training."

Noting that it could come out this December, it added:

"With their signature blend of humor and heart, they'll whip the new class into shape and prove that even the most unlikely heroes can make a difference."

However, the poster is fan-made, and there is no such movie in the works.

Further, Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY has previously shared similar posters and made incorrect claims the film or show was in production. A note on their profile reads its posts were "100% satire and fake news."

The success of Police Academy spurred 6 sequels and 2 television shows over the years

Police Academy is a 1984 comedy film directed by Hugh Wilson. It starred Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall, G. W. Bailey, and Michael Winslow. The premise centered around an unnamed city's police training academy with a new recruitment policy to take in any recruit who applies to study and become a police officer.

The film was a commercial success, earning $146 million against a budget of $4.8 million. It spurred six sequels and two television shows.

Talks of another sequel or a reboot have been going on since the early 2000s. This included rumors of Police Academy 8 featuring most of the original cast members scheduled for a 2007 release. However, the plans never materialized.

During a May 2008 interview with Den of Geek, Winslow addressed possible films in the franchise's future, stating:

"You know what? Anything’s possible. You’ve got to hope for Paul Maslansky and those folks over there to put it together. It’s up to them. It would be great to see everyone again."

In November of the same year, Guttenberg told The Sun an eighth film was in development with him directing.

He noted that he was working on a script with Warner Bros, adding that all living cast members would reprise their roles.

During the early 2010s there were reports of plans to revive the Police Academy franchise with Paul Maslansky attached as filmmaker.

However, the plans were delayed over the years. Meanwhile, Guttenberg remained hopeful, telling Comic Book in 2018:

"The next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!"

When the attempts failed, executives turned to Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to revive the franchise in 2014, according to Collider.

The comedy duo planned to take a more grounded approach to the franchise instead of its signature screwball comedy.

However, after seeing that their 2016 film, Keanu, was not a commercial success despite the positive reviews, executives were skeptical of their plans.

Eventually, both comedians focused on their careers (Key as a voiceover artist with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Peele as director with Get Out).

There have been no reports of another film in the franchise.