Jason Momoa’s Lobo in Supergirl: All about the character and the actor’s brief appearance in the new teaser trailer

Jason Momoa, previously known for portraying Aquaman in the DCEU, is now playing “The Main Man” Lobo in the new DCU, a character he has long expressed excitement about. His first appearance, in the teaser trailer of Supergirl, suggests that Momoa’s Lobo visually captures the essence of the comic book antihero, raising hopes that this will be a natural fit.

The key question is whether he can embody Lobo’s brash, chaotic personality without seeming like Aquaman in a different costume. Within the evolving DCU storyline, there is speculation that Lobo could become involved in the pursuit of Supergirl and Ruthye, who are already being hunted by Krem and his forces.

If these rumors prove true, Lobo may be introduced as a powerful intergalactic bounty hunter dispatched to capture Supergirl, adding a high-stakes threat to her journey and offering Momoa a prime opportunity to redefine his comic-book legacy.

Supergirl is an upcoming DC Universe film directed by Craig Gillespie, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, and is based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

It is scheduled to be released in United States theaters on June 26, 2026. The teaser trailer for the movie became available on December 11, 2025, giving fans an early look at the intergalactic adventure ahead.

Before watching Lobo on the big screen, here is everything you need to know about the powerhouse character.

The comic debut of The Main Man

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and first appeared as a villain and series regular in Omega Men #3 in 1983. At the time, he was depicted as a Velorpian whose species had been wiped out by another alien race. However, this early version of Lobo failed to interest readers or creators, resulting in the character gaining little traction and largely fading into obscurity throughout the 1980s.

The character was significantly revamped in the early 1990s when Alan Grant retconned his origins, changing his species from Velorpian to Czarnian. As before, he remained the last of his kind, but this time it was Lobo himself who exterminated his race using a scorpion-like creature. This retelling became his definitive origin and is expected to appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Artist Simon Bisley also redesigned Lobo with a rugged, heavy-metal look, boosting his popularity and making Momoa’s casting an easy fit for the character.

The meaning of Lobo’s name

Lobo’s name perfectly reflects his violent nature. In the Czarnian language, “Lobo” roughly translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” which aligns with his love for killing and chaos. The translation captures the essence of his brutal and ruthless personality, emphasizing just how fitting the name is for a character defined by violence and a penchant for mayhem. It’s a clear reflection of the destructive force that Lobo embodies.

What are the powers of Lobo?

Classic issues of LOBO, THE LEGION, WONDER WOMAN, JUSTICE LEAGUE AMERICA, and more, now available on digital! https://t.co/Or9GGy4iC6 pic.twitter.com/3ksGBVD4D7 — DC (@DCOfficial) July 1, 2017

Lobo has superhuman abilities, though their extent varies upon the different storylines. He is usually shown with strength comparable to Superman, along with extreme durability and rapid healing that make him immune to aging, injuries and diseases. Combined with his ban from the afterlife, Lobo is effectively immortal and can survive in space. It remains unclear whether these powers are typical of Czarnians, but Momoa’s version will likely portray a powerful Lobo.

The Main Man wields a signature weapon known as his chained hook, a large gutting hook attached to a titanium alloy chain around his right wrist. He uses it both as a deadly weapon and to snare or drag opponents behind his bike. This iconic weapon is his favorite and has become a defining feature in the comics.

Evolution into an anti-hero

Originally a villain, Lobo has evolved into more of an anti-hero, though he retains villainous traits such as enjoying killing and mindless violence. Arrogant and self-centered, he prioritizes his own pleasures but follows a strict personal code and rarely breaks agreements. So notorious is he that DC’s afterlife has permanently banned him, after he wreaked havoc in both Hell and Heaven. While some reports suggest Jason Momoa may play a villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo’s anti-heroic yet dangerous nature makes him capable of switching alliances.

What is Lobo’s profession?

Lobo’s violent nature makes him a feared interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter, akin to a biker version of Boba Fett. He excels in armed and unarmed combat and possesses genius-level knowledge of destruction, capable of creating complex pathogens and antidotes. True to his code, Lobo always honors contracts, even at personal risk, unless presented with a higher-paying counter-contract, making him both dangerous and unpredictable across the galaxy.

Lobo has a pet bulldog

Lobo has an unusual ally in Dawg, an alien canine resembling a bulldog with an iron cross collar and a band-aid on his face. Dawg began following Lobo voluntarily, and though Lobo tolerates him, he denies ownership when trouble arises. Like Lobo, Dawg can survive in space and has enhanced durability. It’s uncertain if Dawg will appear in Supergirl.

Lobo is a close friend of Green Lantern Guy Gardner

One of Lobo’s closest allies is Green Lantern Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion in the DCU. Gardner is DC’s third Green Lantern and originally Hal Jordan’s backup. His inclusion in multiple DC projects like Superman and Peacemaker suggests a strong possibility that Lobo and Gardner could team up in a future DC Universe film.

