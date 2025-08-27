The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle makes a bold move, Victoria worries for Claire, and Victor clashes with Jack

Claire and Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 28, 2025 Kyle Abbott will be put under pressure when Claire Newman asks about his connection to Audra Charles, while Victoria Newman wrestles with concern over her daughter’s future. At the same time, Victor Newman and Jack Abbott are set to face off once again.

In this episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle takes a surprising step to show Claire how much she means to him, but his past with Audra still hangs over him. Victoria’s protective nature makes her nervous about where Claire’s relationship is heading, as she fears her daughter could be hurt again.

At the same time, Victor and Jack clash once more, adding even more tension to their long-running family feud.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 28, 2025

Kyle’s secrets and Claire’s doubts

Kyle has been struggling with the secret of what really happened with Audra in Nice, and it wasn’t as simple as he makes it sound. He told his parents it was only “one kiss,” but Claire feels like there’s more he isn’t saying.

When she questions him directly, Kyle has to decide if he’ll admit part of the truth or keep hiding the rest. This turning point could put his relationship with Claire at risk and change where they go from here.

Harrison’s return adds new dynamics

Just as things get intense between Kyle and Claire, Harrison Abbott’s return is likely to change the atmosphere. Seeing Harrison usually reminds Kyle of his duties as a father, and his arrival might interrupt the tough discussion taking place. Harrison’s homecoming could ease the tension for a while, but the problems between Kyle and Claire will still hang over them.

Victoria’s worries about her daughter

Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless has encouraged Claire to move on and create a better life for herself, but she can’t ignore the worry that Claire’s romance with Kyle could end badly.

After all the pain Claire has already faced, Victoria is scared her daughter won’t be able to cope with another letdown. Her protective side will come through strongly, making her careful and uneasy as this situation continues to unfold.

Victor and Jack’s never-ending feud

While Victoria is busy worrying about Claire, Victor is caught up once again in his never-ending feud with Jack Abbott. Their latest clash comes from the tension between the Newman and Abbott families, a rivalry that has lasted for generations.

Since neither man ever backs down, their heated words only make things worse. This ongoing fight could bring even more problems for both families because neither Victor nor Jack is ready to make peace.

Escalating family drama

The episode shows how closely personal struggles and family battles are linked in Genoa City. Kyle’s secrets, Claire’s questions, Victoria’s worries as a mother, and the fierce fight between Victor and Jack all come together to create a tense day full of drama. With emotions running high, these stories are building toward even bigger conflicts that will shape the future.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus