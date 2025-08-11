The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack seeks Victoria’s help against Victor, Tessa worries about Mariah, and Lily faces new pressure

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On the Monday, August 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack Abbott turns to Victoria Newman for help in countering Victor’s latest vendetta against the Abbotts. He hopes her complicated history with both men can give him an edge.

Tessa struggles with her strained marriage to Mariah, while Sharon’s attempts to get answers from her daughter spark a heated outburst. Meanwhile, Lily delivers news to Holden about Damian’s death and warns him against trusting Cane. Holden also hides his own connection to her ex.

Elsewhere, Claire confides in Victoria about her doubts regarding Kyle, only to be blindsided when she catches him kissing Audra. With betrayals, secrets, and shifting alliances in play, several relationships stand on the brink of major turning points.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 11, 2025

Jack turns to Victoria for help against Victor

Jack Abbott will decide it is time to counter Victor Newman’s newest scheme against the Abbotts, which could put Jabot at risk. With uncertainty over Billy’s position with Cane, Jack seeks an ally who knows Victor well.

He approaches Victoria Newman, whose complicated history with both men might work in his favor. As Victor’s daughter and Jack’s former stepdaughter, Victoria has insight into each side’s tactics. Jack hopes she can offer the advantage he needs to face Victor’s vendetta, though aligning with her could create its own set of challenges.

Tessa and Sharon worry about Mariah

Tessa confides in Daniel about her fears that her marriage to Mariah might be coming to an end, while Sharon also grows concerned about her daughter. After Mariah discusses the recent chaos in Nice, Sharon pushes for more information about her situation following her move out of the home she shared with Tessa and Aria.

Mariah admits she is in therapy but avoids details, insisting she needs to reinvent herself. Sharon’s persistent questioning eventually triggers Mariah’s frustration, leading to an emotional outburst where she warns her mother to give her space, or risk being pushed away.

Lily delivers news of Damian’s death to Holden

At Cane’s hotel suite, Lily is surprised when Holden arrives unexpectedly. He claims he is there to see Aristotle Dumas about a business opportunity, but Lily informs him that Cane is Dumas. Pretending not to know Cane, Holden hides their past connection.

As their conversation shifts, Lily reveals that Damian was murdered in Nice, shocking Holden. He becomes emotional, asking questions about the circumstances, while Lily warns him not to trust Cane. Despite her caution, Holden keeps his own secrets, maintaining his deception about his history with her ex-husband.

Claire confides in Victoria, then faces a shocking sight

Claire opens up to Victoria about her doubts regarding Kyle, sparked by Audra’s influence. Though she does not believe Kyle has real feelings for Audra, Claire dislikes the version of him that emerges around her. With Cole unavailable for advice, Victoria offers guidance, encouraging her daughter to consider what her father might have told her.

Claire leans toward giving Kyle the benefit of the doubt until she arrives at Society and sees him kissing Audra. The sight leaves Claire floored, setting the stage for more conflict in her relationship.

Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons in public

After Kyle confronts Audra at Society about planting doubts in Claire’s mind, he warns her to back off. Audra reminds him that they kissed in Nice and teases that she could still seduce him whenever she wanted. In a calculated move, Audra grabs Kyle and kisses him, right as Claire walks in.

The public display stuns Claire, while Nate is also at the restaurant and could witness the exchange. Audra’s actions threaten multiple relationships, potentially impacting her standing with both Nate and Kyle.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.