The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra scrambles to cover her secrets, Phyllis confides in Daniel, and Claire takes control in Genoa City

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, reveal that the battles over trust and power threaten to upend several relationships. Audra Charles finds herself under pressure after being caught in a compromising moment with Kyle Abbott.

This forces her to move quickly to protect her image, especially where Nate Hastings is concerned. Meanwhile, Claire Newman, determined not to be sidelined, takes decisive action that could put her at direct odds with Audra and set off a new wave of conflict.

Elsewhere, Phyllis Summers opens up to Daniel Romalotti Jr. about her alliance with Cane Ashby, prompting concern about the risks she is taking. These pivotal moves could reshape relationships and spark fallout that no one sees coming.

Audra scrambles to protect her secrets

After being caught kissing Kyle, Audra faces the challenge of keeping Nate from learning the truth. When Claire arrives at the tack house intending to tell Nate what she witnessed, Victoria intervenes, knowing Nate is already coping with grief and the upcoming memorial for Damian.

This temporary pause gives Audra time to prepare her defense. Later, when Nate meets Audra, he mentions that Claire seemed like she wanted to tell him something, but Victoria stopped her. Sensing the tension, Audra quickly works to steer Nate’s attention away from her dealings with Victor and any involvement with Kyle.

Claire takes control

Witnessing Audra’s kiss with Kyle sparks Claire’s determination to take matters into her own hands. Although she publicly appears to believe Kyle’s insistence that the kiss was unwanted, she privately sees Audra’s actions as deliberate manipulation.

Claire later tells Victoria her intention to expose Audra’s schemes to Nate, just not while he is dealing with personal loss. She also updates Victoria on the kiss, framing it as part of Audra’s ongoing tactics. Claire warns that this is only a temporary delay, and once Nate returns from Chicago, she plans to ensure he hears the full truth about Audra’s behavior.

Kyle faces Audra’s manipulation

After pulling away from Audra’s kiss at Society, Kyle demands an explanation, only to hear her claim that she was proving how easily he could be swayed. Audra suggests that, deep down, Kyle prefers someone like her over Claire. Kyle rejects this, calling Audra dangerous and vowing to protect Claire from her influence.

He warns Claire not to let Audra’s comments affect her, but Audra has confidence in her ability to manipulate others. This incident deepens Kyle’s resolve to turn the tables on Audra, even as Claire considers her own strategy to deal with the situation.

Phyllis confides in Daniel

In the park, Phyllis discusses her business partnership with Cane, revealing details about his corporate takeover plans in Genoa City. Daniel responds in alarm, cautioning that her involvement will put her at risk of revenge and advising her to leave while she still can.

He also thinks that she needs to work through her past traumas rather than going about possibly self-destructive plans. Even though he cautions her, Phyllis does not show any indication that she will back down, believing that she is doing the right thing. This encounter unsettles Daniel about the path his mother is following and the danger that she is willing to take on.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.