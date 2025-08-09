The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 8, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On August 8, 2025, The Young and the Restless ramps up the drama with calculated moves, strained relationships, and plans for corporate conquest. Adam presses Chelsea to choose sides as Victor sets his sights on Cane, suspecting Billy may be working with him against the Newmans.

Chelsea insists on proof before endorsing any move against her ex. Meanwhile, Cane and Phyllis deepen their collaboration, sparring over trust and plotting a major hack targeting multiple companies.

At Society, Billy and Jack clash over Cane’s plans, with Jack urging Billy to infiltrate the operation to protect their family.

Victor meets with Cane to push a takeover of Jabot, while Phyllis later undermines Billy, telling him his role with Cane is over. The day ends with Adam warning Chelsea that Billy’s intentions toward Chancellor are far from over, pushing her toward a crucial decision.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on August 8, 2025

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea greets Adam, and they discuss how Connor’s OCD treatment is going well and that he feels normal again. Adam shifts to work, remarking that Victor wants to make someone’s life difficult, namely, Cane.

Chelsea learns Victor is targeting Cane and hears Adam’s belief that Billy may be aligning with Cane against both the Newmans and his own family, citing Victor’s sighting of them together in France. Adam warns that Billy is part of an attack on their family, and Victor must address the threat.

Chelsea agrees Victor has the right to defend himself, but says she needs proof of Billy’s involvement before supporting any move.

Adam argues for striking first, while Chelsea believes she can reason with Billy. Adam is irritated that she defends her ex, insisting Billy is “out for blood.”

At the ranch, Victor calls Cane and invites him over. In Cane’s suite, Phyllis joins him for a drink. They toast to an unexpected collaboration, banter about manipulation, and discuss trust. Phyllis notes she was fired by Billy, and Cane says Billy will have tests of his own.

Cane explains that his father taught him that trust is key in any con and says they must trust each other. When Phyllis asks about their first target, Cane wants her to hack Jabot’s servers.

She asks about other companies, but Cane says details will come later. He leaves for a meeting with Victor, and Phyllis warns him not to underestimate him.

At Society, Billy joins Jack, who wonders about the Cane buyout. Billy admits he has not decided and tells Jack Jill knows Cane’s “Dumas” identity. He recounts her visit to Colin’s deathbed and her anger over Chance.

Billy reveals Cane’s plans to target Jabot, Chancellor, Newman, and Winters, consolidating them under one umbrella, with Phyllis helping. Jack presses Billy not to betray Jabot. Billy assures him he will not and agrees to act as though he is siding with Cane to help bring him down from inside.

At the ranch, Cane admires the rebuild. Victor asks if he has considered the Nice proposal to help take over Jabot. Cane insists he wants Chancellor, but Victor cites his real estate acquisitions.

Cane mentions Nikki tried to trade Chancellor for Nick’s freedom, surprising Victor. Victor urges him to focus on Jabot, offering his support to crush the Abbotts.

Back at Society, Phyllis approaches Billy after Jack leaves, saying Cane considers him a weak link and that the offer is off the table. Billy suspects she took advantage when he stepped out earlier. They argue, with Billy accusing her of plotting to take over Jabot. Phyllis says it is over, and he is out. Billy warns, “We’ll see,” and departs.

Later at Crimson Lights, Adam tells Chelsea Billy lied about moving on from Chancellor and is motivated by payback. He urges her to side with her family instead of protecting Billy.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.