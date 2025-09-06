The Rainmaker Episode 4 ending explained: Will Kelly survive Cliff’s discovery?

The Rainmaker cast via @robyn.cara

In The Rainmaker Episode 4, aired September 5, 2025, on USA Network, Rudy Baylor’s legal battle against a corrupt hospital intensifies, but it’s Kelly Riker’s fate that grips viewers. Adapted from John Grisham’s 1995 novel, this serialised thriller ends with a chilling cliffhanger: will Kelly survive after her abusive husband Cliff discovers her escape plan? While her survival remains uncertain, Rudy’s knowledge of Cliff’s violence hints at a possible rescue, keeping hope alive.

Crafted by Jason Richman and Michael Seitzman, The Rainmaker sees Milo Callaghan’s Rudy Baylor, a novice lawyer with a sharp moral compass, drive the narrative. Lana Parrilla’s commanding Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone and P.J. Byrne’s resourceful Deck Shifflet bolster Rudy’s fight, while John Slattery’s sly Leo Drummond represents the opposition.

Robyn Cara’s Kelly Riker grounds the legal drama with her harrowing personal struggle against abusive husband Cliff (Fionn Ó Loingsigh). Russell Lee Fine’s direction keeps the pacing taut.

The Rainmaker: Episode 4 ends unravelling the “Tissue Committee”

Episode 4 deepens Rudy’s case against the hospital linked to Donny Ray’s death. A critical break comes when Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman), Rudy’s girlfriend and opposing counsel, lets slip about the hospital’s “Tissue Committee” during a tense bar scene. This shadowy group, tasked with reviewing deaths, knew nurse Melvin Pritcher (Dan Fogler) had injected a fatal substance into Donny’s IV but scapegoated nurse Jackie Lemancyzk (Gemma-Leah Devereux) to cover it up. Rudy’s decision to pursue this lead, despite straining his relationship with Sarah, exposes the hospital’s corruption, setting the stage for a legal showdown.

The emotional heart of the episode centers on Kelly Riker. Her abusive marriage to Cliff has reached a tipping point. Kelly, in her attempt to leave him, has been secretly saving money. During the episode’s final moments, she has just opened the door to the bathroom and sees Cliff standing there, his look of terror showing that he knows she has been saving all his money. This cliffhanger amplifies the stakes, as Cliff’s history of violence, seen in earlier episodes when Rudy witnessed his aggression, suggests Kelly faces immediate danger. The ambiguity of her fate fuels speculation: will Rudy, who knows of Cliff’s threats, intervene in time? Or will Kelly’s resourcefulness save her?

Concurrently, Melvin Pritcher’s dark arc escalates. Holding whistleblower Jackie captive in a remote cabin, he nearly kills private investigator Jane Allen (Laura Campbell), who survives a stabbing and reaches a hospital. Jackie's run for the woods allows for another level of suspense; her survival could provide significant testimony about the Tissue Committee. These threads return to Rudy's case and raise the stakes; personal and legal consequences are colliding.

Where to watch The Rainmaker

The Rainmaker airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. Episode 4 is available on Peacock starting September 12, 2025. Stream now to follow Kelly’s uncertain fate and Rudy’s relentless pursuit of justice.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

