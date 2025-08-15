The Rainmaker episode 2 release date and where to watch?

Cast member of The Rainmaker (Image via X/@USANetwork)

The Rainmaker, a legal drama television series based on John Grisham’s novel of the same name, was created by Michael Seitzman and Jason Richman for the USA Network. Following the series premiere on August 15, 2025, subsequent episodes of the show will air every Friday through October 17, 2025. The Rainmaker episode 2 is slated to be released on August 22, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The show follows newly minted lawyer Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), who gets fired on his first day at work. In his desperation, he starts working for Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Lana Parrilla), who has the reputation for being a tough ambulance-chaser. Rudy’s cases bring him up against his former boss and fierce adversary, Leo F. Drummond (John Slattery), in court. The series also boasts an ensemble cast of PJ Byrne, Robyn Cara, Wade Briggs, Madison Iseman, and Dan Fogler.

Filmed entirely in Dublin, Ireland, the production of The Rainmaker kicked off on October 17, 2024, and wrapped by February 11, 2025. Showrunner Michael Seitzman utilized Dublin’s historic streets, offices, and neighborhoods to convincingly represent U.S. law offices, courtrooms, and cityscapes.

Release schedule of The Rainmaker

Following the release of the pilot on August 15, 2025, remaining episodes of The Rainmaker are scheduled to air one by one on USA Network at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT every subsequent Friday. There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 1, with episode 2 coming out on August 22, 2025. The complete episode release schedule is provided as follows:

Episode No. Release Date ReleaseTime 1 Friday, August 15, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 2 Friday, August 22, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 3 Friday, August 29, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 4 Friday, September 5, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 5 Friday, September 12, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 6 Friday, September 19, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 7 Friday, September 26, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 8 Friday, October 3, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 9 Friday, October 10, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 10 Friday, October 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT

Exploring the plot of The Rainmaker

The Rainmaker tells the story of a fresh law school graduate, Rudy Baylor. After he is abruptly fired during his first day on the job at a prestigious firm, Rudy finds himself devastated, and his lofty ideas are shattered. Desperate for a chance to prove himself, he secures employment with ambulance-chasing attorney Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone. Along with the ethically lenient paralegal Deck Shifflet, they work out of a building that used to be a taco shop.

When a distraught mother approaches him about a case involving her son, who died under unexplained circumstances, and a prominent hospital CEO, Rudy picks up the case and realizes he has come across something major. He goes up against his former firm and his law school lover, Sarah, who works for the opposing counsel. The case soon begins to have unforeseen impacts on their lives.

As Rudy gets deeper into the case, he uncovers both personal ethical problems and legal corruption. This forces him to question his idea of justice and compare it with the complex realities of the real world.

Where to stream The Rainmaker and more

The truth doesn't take sides. Lawyers do. Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, @USANetwork's new series #TheRainmaker premieres August 15. pic.twitter.com/5qjNuRewat — USA Network (@USANetwork) June 4, 2025

New episodes of The Rainmaker air on USA Network on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT starting August 15, 2025. Each episode of the series will be released for streaming on Peacock one week following its TV debut.

Viewers can access the USA Network via traditional cable or through live TV streaming services that include the channel, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. Peacock subscription plans start at $10.99 per month for the Premium tier (ad-supported) or $16.99 per month for Premium Plus (ad-free and includes offline downloads).

