The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2 release date, trailer and other details explored

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2 (Image via Shudder)

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans renewed for a second season, premiering on October 7, 2025, and will be available to stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+.

The official trailer, released on September 30, 2025, gives a glimpse into the bloodiest battle in drag history.

This spinoff of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula includes the alumni and fan-favourite contestants from the earlier seasons who compete with each other to win the title of Queen of the Underworld, along with a $100,000 prize and a spot in the Dracula World Tour.

Unlike the first season, 14 contestants are participating in The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2, including Abhora, Blackberri, Cynthia Doll, Disasterina, Dollya Black, Evah Destruction, Frankie Doom, Jade Jolie, Jaharia, Jay Kay, La Zavaleta, Loris, Priscilla Chambers, and Sigourney Beaver.

Season 1 finalists of The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans Abhora, Evah Destruction, Jaharia, and Priscilla Chambers are also featured in the series, making it an even larger monster mash than before.

The Boulets promise "twists and turns unlike anything they’ve experienced yet" in The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2

The trailer kicks off with The Boulor Brothers introducing the season as the most unhinged, unexpected, and bone-chilling season ever created, where the most iconic, cutthroat and cursed competitors from earlier seasons make their way through the battle to get a chance to rule the underworld. The trailer mentioned:

"It's time to meet our monsters and begin the bloodiest battle in drag history. Because this is not Dragula as you know it. It's Titans."