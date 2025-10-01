The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2 release date, trailer and other details explored

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2 (Image via Shudder)
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans renewed for a second season, premiering on October 7, 2025, and will be available to stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+.
The official trailer, released on September 30, 2025, gives a glimpse into the bloodiest battle in drag history.
This spinoff of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula includes the alumni and fan-favourite contestants from the earlier seasons who compete with each other to win the title of Queen of the Underworld, along with a $100,000 prize and a spot in the Dracula World Tour.
Unlike the first season, 14 contestants are participating in The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2, including Abhora, Blackberri, Cynthia Doll, Disasterina, Dollya Black, Evah Destruction, Frankie Doom, Jade Jolie, Jaharia, Jay Kay, La Zavaleta, Loris, Priscilla Chambers, and Sigourney Beaver.
Season 1 finalists of The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans Abhora, Evah Destruction, Jaharia, and Priscilla Chambers are also featured in the series, making it an even larger monster mash than before.
The Boulets promise "twists and turns unlike anything they’ve experienced yet" in The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2
The trailer kicks off with The Boulor Brothers introducing the season as the most unhinged, unexpected, and bone-chilling season ever created, where the most iconic, cutthroat and cursed competitors from earlier seasons make their way through the battle to get a chance to rule the underworld. The trailer mentioned:
"It's time to meet our monsters and begin the bloodiest battle in drag history. Because this is not Dragula as you know it. It's Titans."
The guest judges expected to appear in this season include David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, and Ryan Turek, along with the original season winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.
Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet expressed their feelings on creating this season earlier in an interview in August 2025, stating that,
"We pushed ourselves harder than ever, brought back the fiercest competitors in the show’s history, and packed every episode with shocking twists, jaw-dropping artistry, and real emotion. This is Titans fully realized – bigger, darker, and more unrelenting than anything we’ve done before."
Dragula champion Vander Van Odd returns with a surprise cameo evident in the trailer, saying, Room for one more?
The tone is darker and more sinister, with the queens shown brawling, storming off, and even plotting disqualifications against each other.
La Zavaleta and Jay Kay burst into a heated confrontation filled with fury, and La Zavaleta, visibly later on, stormed out, yelling: Please call my mom, right now. Right f**king now.
Signourney Beaver is accusing an unnamed competitor of disqualifying fellow participants, saying,
"She’s been trying to disqualify people, and that’s sh*tty. That’s a dirty game."
Meanwhile, backstage, the Boulets step in with Swanthula Boulet referring to something unknown in the trailer as alarming that needs to be addressed.
She is also heard saying something that's perhaps very unsettling in the trailer, stating,
"I’m feeling mean, I’m feeling bitchy, and I think I need to make someone cry again."
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans season 2 format is more or less the same as the original season, with minor changes.
It will feature drag artists competing in design, make-up and performance-based challenges.
The episodes kick off with a Fright Feat mini-challenge, with the trailer hinting that at least one contestant may be immediately disqualified instead of the usual elimination.
It would be interesting to watch whether the competitors survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of Queen of the Underworld.