The Batman: Part 2 and Man of Tomorrow are set to begin filming at the same time in 2026

Fan-favourite character from the DC Universe, Batman/Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), is back! Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders have confirmed that The Batman: Part 2 will begin filming in April 2026. Interestingly, James Gunn also announced on September 3, 2025, that his upcoming film Man of Tomorrow, starring Superman and Lex Luthor, will start shooting the very same month. With two of DC’s biggest titles going into production at the same time, fans have twice the reason to be excited.

The release window for Batman: Part 2 is on October 1, 2027, whereas James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow is slated to hit the theatres on July 9, 2027. Right after two months of the release of Man of Tomorrow, fans can witness one more masked vigilante.

Double the Hype: Batman: Part 2 and Man of Tomorrow Start Filming Together

Matt Reeves’s sequel to Batman has now officially been confirmed to begin production in 2026. The shareholders' note received by the Deadline reads:

“The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. ‘’ The letter even praised the DC Universe for a huge success for its Superman film and even considered the DC Studios as "one of the most valuable assets in entertainment." Further context in the letter read:

“DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment. In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next instalments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio's broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social."

After the major success of The Batman in 2022, which grossed approximately $772 million worldwide, the franchise is now gearing up for another box office run. This time, the sequel is directed once again by Matt Reeves.

Also, the principal photography for Batman: Part 2 is expected to begin in the next spring, 2026, at the Warner Bros. Studio in London. Robert Pattinson, who is currently busy filming Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3, will soon be back in his titular character as The Dark Knight.

Alongside Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell will return as Penguin, while no other cast members have been confirmed yet.

In The Batman, the Riddler’s bombs broke the seawall and caused massive flooding in Gotham. According to the Production List, The Batman: Part 2 will mainly show how the city recovers from this disaster. The story might also continue from the TV series The Penguin, which showed how Oswald Cobblepot became one of Gotham’s most powerful criminals.

More updates about the cast and plot have not been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more updates!