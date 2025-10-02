Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 episode 2 recap: Contestants struggle through underwater crisis as first task ends in failure

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 (Image via Fox)

Episode 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 4, focused on the continuation of physically and mentally demanding tasks, with the first major challenge of the week failing several contestants.

The underwater simulation and paired challenges were the central events of the episode. Contestants faced difficulties completing tasks that involved both water and land elements, resulting in multiple participants failing or withdrawing.

The episode concluded with one contestant being removed from the course for safety reasons, marking the third elimination of the season.

Episode 2 highlights on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4

Underwater Simulation Task

Early in the episode, the remaining 17 contestants were assigned to work in pairs for a task that required climbing the steep stairs of a dam before entering a water-based exercise.

Directing Staff members demonstrated a simulation of an aircraft crash into water. Contestants were instructed to hold their breath underwater for 20 seconds, wait for a signal, and then exit through a designated point.

Jussie Smollett and Eva Marcille were the first pair to attempt the underwater task. Marcille showed signs of distress and required intervention from DS Rudy Reyes after becoming briefly unconscious.

Both Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestants exited the water, but the task was marked as a failure for the pair because Smollett left through the wrong exit. Marcille regained composure but did not pass the challenge.

Teresa and Gia Giudice pair

Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia were next to attempt the underwater exercise. Teresa expressed difficulty in swimming and exited the water before fully engaging in the task.

DS Jason Fox addressed Teresa, explaining the importance of taking responsibility for herself even with her daughter present. Teresa’s early withdrawal meant the pair did not complete the task, while Gia was able to continue with subsequent challenges.

Boxing challenge and contestant elimination

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode also included a paired boxing exercise, a recurring task in the Special Forces series. Contestants Shawn Johnson and Brianna LaPaglia were paired together, with Johnson winning the match after LaPaglia received a nose injury.

In a separate bout, Gia Giudice faced Christie Pearce Rampone. Teresa Giudice did not participate in her daughter’s fight, citing an inability to watch. Gia completed the match but did not achieve a win.

Following the underwater and boxing challenges, Eva Marcille was removed from the course. DS Mark Billingham assessed her performance in prior tasks and concluded that remaining on the course posed a safety risk.

Marcille was informed that she would not continue, and she acknowledged the decision. This marked her exit as the third contestant eliminated from season 4.

The episode demonstrated that contestants faced multiple physical and procedural challenges, including underwater navigation, breath-holding, and combat simulations.

The failure of some pairs to complete assigned tasks resulted in immediate consequences and interventions by the Directing Staff. Episode 2 emphasized strict adherence to task requirements and highlighted safety measures enforced by staff members.

Following this episode, 16 contestants remained on the course. Subsequent episodes are expected to continue testing participants through structured and supervised exercises designed to measure both physical endurance and mental resilience under controlled conditions.

The outcomes of the underwater simulation and boxing challenges set the stage for further eliminations in the ongoing season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

