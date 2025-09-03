Simon Cowell sends Micah Palace to the America’s Got Talent Season 20 finale with his live golden buzzer

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell (Image via Getty)

America’s Got Talent Season 20 continued its live shows on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with another live golden buzzer moment that sent a contestant straight to the finale.

The golden buzzer for this episode was in Simon Cowell’s hands, and he chose 24-year-old Micah Palace from Canterbury, Connecticut. Palace, who grew up in an Argentine household in the United States, has long balanced two passions: soccer and music.

On the America’s Got Talent stage, he combined those interests to create what he described as a “soccer anthem.”

Earlier in the season, Mel B had used her live golden buzzer for rapper Mama Duke, while Sofia Vergara had selected singer and songwriter Steve Ray Ladson.

With only Howie Mandel and Simon left, it was Simon who made the decision this week on America’s Got Talent.

Palace previously gained attention during auditions with his song “No Sabo,” which went viral across platforms and led to an approach from Telemundo.

Micah Palace receives Golden Buzzer in America’s Got Talent

During his live show appearance on America’s Got Talent, Micah Palace shared his motivation for blending music with soccer.

“It’s always been a dream to make a soccer anthem,” he said in his video package. “The opportunity to combine both of my childhood loves is everything.”

Palace stepped on stage with the intent to create a unifying anthem. Howie Mandel stood up in response, telling him,

“I am on my feet because I think people are going to love it. You checked so many boxes, I can see you playing so many festivals.”

Sofia Vergara added,

“I thought you were amazing. You did really well virally and there is a reason. The song was great. I do think this could work for the World Cup.”

Some of the feedback was mixed, with Mel B noting that while the performance had strong energy and had gone viral, it wasn’t something she fully connected with.

In the end, Simon Cowell’s decision carried the most weight, as he held the golden buzzer.

Simon told Palace, “I think that was such a clever song. The World Cup is coming. Maybe that should be the anthem.”

When Palace responded that the trophy is “a gold cup,” Simon hit the golden buzzer. Confetti filled the stage, confirming Palace’s direct path to the Season 20 finale.

What else happened in this episode of America’s Got Talent?

Micah Palace’s live golden buzzer selection marked the third of the season. Mel B had previously chosen Mama Duke, and Sofia Vergara had selected Steve Ray Ladson, leaving Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel with their decisions.

The September 2 episode of America’s Got Talent placed the power in Simon’s hands, and his support for Palace completed another step in the show’s countdown to the finale.

Palace’s journey on AGT began with an audition performance that gained attention for its originality. He had brought what he called “mom’s ironing board” to the stage as part of his setup and introduced himself through his song “No Sabo.”

The track collected more than 50 million views across platforms and reached Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo. Palace described his background, saying,

“I grew up in an Argentine household in America, so I never felt as if I belonged.”

His career moments outside of AGT have also connected him to the soccer world. At one point, he had a close encounter with David Beckham at a Miami game, which he described as memorable.

With Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer, Palace now joins the lineup of contestants confirmed for the final episode. America’s Got Talent Season 20 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates.