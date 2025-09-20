Scariest House in America season 2: Episodes, what to expect, and more explored

Scariest Houses in America season 2 (Image via HGTV)

Scariest House in America has officially returned with season 2, which premiered on September 19, 2025. The new season features six brand-new episodes highlighting 15 unusual, creepy, and perhaps haunted houses across the country.

This spinoff of Ugliest House in America streams every Friday at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HGTV, and the episodes are available the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

With a strong viewership of its debut season, the anticipation is high as comedian and host Retta tours some of the spookiest homes in the US, with her humorous commentary, completely candid reactions and weird expressions.

What to expect from Scariest House in America season 2

HGTV will again send Retta on a coast-to-coast hunt for houses with paranormal past, mysterious designs, and creepy atmospheres.

While the houses may or may not be haunted, the official press release by the parent company of HGTV, Warner Bros Discovery, stated,

This season, the frightening finds will include a former funeral home with a basement morgue, a house situated on a graveyard and a property that resembles a witch’s hat—all where spooky shadows lurk, lights flicker and strange noises abound.

In each episode, Retta will review a house based on how scary it looks, whether it's possible to live there, and the paranormal factor.

One of the scariest homes will be decided in the season's finale by HGTV, and the homeowners will receive a $150,000 makeover by the Sin City Rehab fame popular designer Alison Victoria.

(sigh) What can I say? We’re back hunting down scary houses, says Retta. Another season of uneasy sleep for yours truly. I hope you all enjoy!

The premiere Nightmares in the Northeast focused on homes in the Northeastern regions across the US. Retta tours a centuries-old, allegedly ghost-filled estate in Maryland, a historic haunted house in Connecticut with a creepy attic, a retired funeral home complete with a basement morgue and what is called a “corpse door”, along with an 1800s Georgia jail with strange sounds and unexplained sights.

Retta will continue in the second episode, The Midwest Gets Mysterious, to visit the country’s most spine-tingling properties in the Midwest, including a house built over a graveyard, and a property shaped like a witch’s hat.

In the third episode of Scariest Houses in America Season 2, titled Scariest in the Spooky South, viewers are taken to frightening properties in the South, where the source of fear is not ghosts.

One memorable home was described by Retta during her guest appearance on the Absolutely Not podcast with comedian Heather McMahan as,

I’ve walked in, many a time, and said ‘Oh is that your dog? You had him stuffed?’ There’s a house this season that’s like filled, like FILLED, with taxidermy-ed animals. I mean, like this is the showroom for a taxidermist. Like, it is a lot,

After demonstrating all 15 houses, the competitive angle of the series kicks off in episode four From Scary to Beautiful​​​​​.

The audiences discover which house is crowned as the scariest by Retta and the makers.

Episode five will explore the exorcism of remaining spookiness and mystical aspects, with efforts focused on removing or transforming any design that contributed to the creepy atmosphere.

The official results and final look of the extensive makeover will be finally revealed in episode six, offering a special transformation from fearful and scary to beautiful and livable.

The stakes are higher than ever in this season of Scariest House in America, with the blend of paranormal stories and grand transformations. Retta’s lively personality continues to be the centre of attraction in the show.

Her laughter, screams, and unfiltered amazement offer viewers an authentic glimpse into the intensity of the terrifying atmosphere surrounding the homes.

Stay tuned for more updates.