Scammer uses AI to impersonate General Hospital’s Steve Burton, targeting vulnerable fans

In a shocking turn of events, General Hospital star Steve Burton was left devastated after learning about a scam that misused his name and image through artificial intelligence. Recently, news surfaced about a scammer who impersonated the actor, deceiving a woman named Abigail and extorting money from her under the false pretense of being Burton himself.

Abigail’s daughter, Vivian Ruvalcaba, spoke to 7 On Your Side Investigates about the incident, explaining that she managed to intervene just in time. However, she revealed that the damage had already been done, as her mother lost everything, including her home, and may now be forced to file for bankruptcy.

When Steve Burton was later interviewed about the situation, he expressed deep concern and explained that this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened. The actor admitted that on several occasions, fans have approached him convinced they already had an established relationship with him online, only for him to discover it was the very first time he was hearing about them. Burton’s revelation sheds light on the growing dangers of AI-driven scams and the emotional toll they can take on both victims and the public figures being impersonated.

Breaking down the AI scam involving General Hospital actor Steve Burton

Recently a shocking news came to light, where it was revealed that a scammer impersonated Steve Burton and extorted money from a woman named Abigail. The news came as a shock to her family members when they got to know that she was in debt and had sold her home to send the scammer money.

“I'm sickened by it because it went this far”

Vivian Ruvalcaba told 7 On Your Side.

Vivian further revealed videos that were AI-generated and looked exactly as if General Hospital actor Steve Burton was taking himself.

In the AI-generated video, the fake Steve said,

"Hello, Abigail. I love you so much, darling. I had to make this video to make you happy, my love."

Further screenshots of the WhatsApp chats also surfaced upon further investigation in the case. In the interview with the reporter, Vivian further revealed that her mother, Abigail, has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, and this situation escalated it. She expressed



“In her head, there was no scammer. She was talking to Steve Burton the entire time."

The WhatsApp chat had messages that read,

"I want to live the rest of my life with you."

And,

“Steve Burton and Abigail Burton' sounds like a dream come true."

After the LA fire that took place in January 2025, the scammer told Abigail to send him funds as he had lost his property and much more. Abigail believed it all and transferred the money to his account. According to LAPD, the victim has sent up to $81,000 until now.

Abigail recently sold her home to send the scammer more money. However, her daughter Vivian intervened in the matter and told the reporter,

“Had I not intervened when I did, she was scheduled to send the scammer $70,000 out of that money that was sitting there,..... She's ashamed. I know she is, and to put that stress on me, on herself, on my dad, the entire family, I know it weighs heavy on her."

Further, when 7 On Your Side Investigates had a conversation with General Hospital star Steve Burton, Steve addressed his fans to be aware of such scammers.

“First of all, I don't need your money; I would never ask for money."

Upon seeing his AI-generated clip, he acknowledged that the video looked 100% real.

Anyhow, this has not been the first time, many actors have faced similar issues when scammers try to attack vulnerable fans and ask for money. Fans are advised to stay aware of these scammers in this AI-generated age.

