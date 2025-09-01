Ruth & Boaz trailer hints at a bold new spin on a biblical love story

The timeless tale of Ruth and Boaz is being reimagined for modern audiences in a new Netflix film from producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin. The project, titled Ruth & Boaz, promises a contemporary spin on one of the Bible’s most cherished love stories, with a trailer that highlights both romance and resilience. Perry describes the film as “a powerful love story” and one that he is eager for audiences everywhere to experience.

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with DeVon Franklin with Ruth & Boaz. The trailer is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited for the world to get this first look at such a powerful love story. I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience the film when it arrives,” said Perry (via Netflix Tudum).

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, the film combines faith-based storytelling with modern-day struggles and triumphs. Set in Tennessee, it tells the story of Ruth Moably, who leaves behind her past in Atlanta’s music scene after tragedy and finds love, healing, and faith in unexpected ways.

The trailer for Ruth & Boaz explored

The newly released trailer for Ruth & Boaz immediately sets the tone for a love story grounded in both truth and heartache. Narrated by Phylicia Rashad, who reminds viewers that “every love story starts with truth, with trust, and sometimes with tragedy,” the trailer showcases Serayah and Tyler Lepley, respectively, as Ruth and Boaz, a pair whose connection is tested but never broken.

“Around this time I had been doing a sermon series and teaching from the Book of Ruth about what it means to be single,” Franklin says. “When I was going through that as we were trying to figure out what the first movie would be, I was like, ‘Oh, wait a minute: There's never been a modern version, to my knowledge, of this biblical love story, and there's never been a modern version of this biblical love story that featured people of color.’”

The footage teases moments of intimacy, resilience, and community, showing Ruth’s journey of caring for Naomi, her late boyfriend’s mother (played by Rashad), and the growing relationship with Boaz that blossoms amidst personal tragedy. With stirring visuals and a tone that feels both intimate and epic, the trailer positions Ruth & Boaz as more than a romance - it’s a faith-driven story of perseverance and love.

Everything we know about Ruth & Boaz

The logline for the upcoming film Ruth & Boaz, as per Netflix, reads:

"Rising Atlanta hip-hop artist Ruth Moably gives up the glamorous life to start anew in rural Tennessee, where she cares for Naomi, her surrogate mother, and meets the man of her dreams."

The ensemble cast also features Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Gregalan Williams, Nijah Brenea, Walnette Santiago, James Lee Thomas, Christopher Broughton, Jermaine Dupri, and Chaundre Hall-Broomfield.

Behind the camera, Perry and Franklin are producing under their multi-year first-look deal with Netflix to create faith-based films. Executive producers include Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, and Bart Lipton. Franklin highlights how the casting process felt divinely inspired, sharing how both Serayah and Lepley auditioned while filming another project together.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Tyler Perry stated the following for the upcoming romantic film:

“Ruth & Boaz is a beautiful film about two people falling in love while fighting against outside forces. DeVon and I loved teaming up to tell a well-known story rooted in scripture but told in a universal way to be enjoyed by a wide audience. Our hope is that people everywhere feel as much love for these characters as we do.”

Ruth & Boaz will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 26, 2025, in the United States, marking the beginning of Perry and Franklin’s faith-driven film partnership with the streamer.