Robert Pattinson and Skyler Gisondo set to star in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime

Primetime brings Robert Pattinson together with director Lance Oppenheim, with Skyler Gisondo reportedly set to co-star. The project is financed and produced by A24, marking Oppenheim’s narrative feature debut after Ren Faire. Reports describe Primetime as following a television journalist who confronts the criminal underworld and ultimately “changes television,” a premise long linked to early-2000s sting-TV DNA.

Filming for Primetime took place in New Orleans, where it used the working title “Bluefin Tuna,” with local film-office guidance placing principal photography across February and March 2025.

As of today, Primetime has no release date, and official confirmation of Gisondo’s casting remains pending from the studio or trades. Pattinson is on as producer and has been widely expected to appear on screen.

The article below outlines a clear breakdown of what Primetime is, the status of the Skyler Gisondo report, and how the production timeline sets expectations for the next phase.

What Primetime is (and who’s making it)

Primetime is a narrative feature directed by Lance Oppenheim and produced/financed by A24, with Robert Pattinson among the producers. Early coverage framed the story as a journalist’s descent into a criminal underworld that transforms television, an angle consistent with Oppenheim’s interest in media, performance, and power structures. As per the Vulture report dated June 10, 2024, Lance Oppenheim stated,

“As time went on, the question sort of shifted. It started to become less about who will be the next king and more about the story of a man of advanced age who is clinging desperately onto the power he has in the system, the fiefdom, that he’s created. It’s a portrait of an American empire in retrograde, in miniature.”

Oppenheim also remarked,

“Hopefully it will be an unbelievably immersive experience… to open up pathways of understanding.”

Skyler Gisondo’s involvement: What’s “reported” vs. confirmed

Multiple film-news accounts on social platforms have posted that Skyler Gisondo has joined Primetime alongside Robert Pattinson. At the time of writing, neither A24 nor the major trades have issued formal casting confirmation. As per an E! News report dated July 9, 2025, Skyler Gisondo said,

“It gets to the core of what Superman has always been about… It’s ultimately a story of hope."

Discussing his approach with director James Gunn provides useful context for the kind of grounded, character-first work he brings when attached to new projects like Primetime. Gisondo also noted,

“Anytime I was getting in my own way, he would just remind me, ‘You are Jimmy, man. Don't. You're it. I wanted to cast you for a reason.”

The candid self-assessment illustrates why a reported move to Primetime would carry audience interest.

Production timeline, working title, and what’s next

Primetime filmed in New Orleans under the working title “Bluefin Tuna.” Local guidance indicated production began in February 2025 and targeted a March 28 wrap. That timeline places the film in post-production through mid-to-late 2025, positioning Primetime for a future festival/rollout window once the distributor sets its plan. No official release date is available yet.

As per the Deadline report dated May 5, 2025, Lance Oppenheim said,

“It was a great time making it. I’m in post-production now, and I also had a baby with my wife, Abigail Rowe, who I met making Ren Faire.”

It underscores that Primetime moved quickly from shoot to edit. As per the Houston Chronicle report dated June 9, 2025, Oppenheim reflected on his recent work, subjects and the recent death of George Coulam, on whom Ren Faire was based. He stated,

“And I hope that this documentary serves as a testament to the person he was … warts and all, [and] really just to capture how amazing and iconoclastic the guy was. He said one thing: 'The highest glory is being in love,' and I very much believe that, and I dedicate this [honor] to him.”

While not specific to Primetime, the sentiment tracks with the filmmaker’s interest in human stakes beneath spectacle, relevant to a story about media, crime, and consequence.

