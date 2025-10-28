Producers step in as The Real Housewives of London reunion turns ugly

Nessie Welschinger, Juliet Angus, Juliet Mayhew, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace and Panthea Parker from The Real Housewives of London (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of London is the latest addition to the iconic Real Housewives franchise in the UK, premiered on Hayu on August 18, 2025, featuring six glamorous and outspoken women navigating life in London’s elite social circles.

The series that concluded on October 20, 2025, would also stream a two-part reunion special hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, who hinted ahead of the show about raw emotions, heated exchanges, and no topic off-limits.

Hayu has released the first look at The Real Housewives of London reunion season 1, confirming that the special will stream in two episodes. Part 1 of the reunion will air on October 27, 2025, followed by Part 2 on November 3, 2025, exclusively on Hayu.

Katherine was seen heavily pregnant and could not handle the situation, as the cast members got engaged in intense arguments, personal attacks, shouting, and swearing at each other.

Two members, Amanda and Juliet, were especially out of control, throwing abuses and attacking each other. Due to this, several people from the production team were forced to intervene to calm things down when the atmosphere turned chaotic.

Juliet Angus and Amanda Cronin clashed back and forth in the reunion of The Real Housewives of London season 1

Katherine Ryan tried to calm the room initially, joking that they couldn’t be on a runaway Heathrow Express train this early, as Amanda Cronin and Juliet Angus traded insults and taunts at each other.

As the volume of voices rose, production staff rushed onto the stage to stop the fiery exchange. One producer moved in to speak quietly with Amanda, while another leaned toward Juliet’s chair, reminding the cast members that there was a whole show left to film.

Although it had no effect because the heat between the women kept erupting, as one producer pleaded:

We’ve got to stop now. We’ve got to stop now so we can carry on with the show.

At one point, Juliet warned that,

"If she talks about my children again, I will take that f*cking teapot and smash it on her head."

In one scene revealed in the teaser of The Real Housewives of London, Juliet Angus says to Amanda:

"The fact that you get to talk about my children and my marriage and my integrity is not self."

To this, Amanda responds that her energy is dark. Another scene showed Panthea Parker saying to Juliet Mayhew that everything is fake about her and that everything she did in her life is fake.

Nessie Welschinger was also seen expressing that she was genuinely shocked and upset; however, to whom she is saying this is not clear, further adding:

" I felt like I kind of lost you as a friend."

The host then asks Amanda if she felt abandoned by Juliet, to which she breaks down and responds:

I mean, I was abandoned by my husband. So, I I don't want to be abandoned.

This first-ever London reunion in the Real Housewives franchise would feature all six housewives, Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger, who revisit a season full of glamour, gossip, and grudges. Hayu described the event as:

From jaw-dropping wardrobes and lavish shopping sprees to explosive drama, rumors, and brawls, no stone is left unturned. Tensions rise as receipts are revealed, long-simmering feuds resurface, and fresh tea is brought to the table.

Katherine, who was hired to host the special of The Real Housewives of London, told the Daily Star about it, saying that it was really explosive and the women did not hold back. She further said in the exclusive interview that:

"There were a lot of tears. There was screaming. Production had to come out. I have toddlers at home and I can usually de-escalate any problems they have but with the housewives there were a few arguments that were so bad that I just had to sit and wait for production to come in and deal with it. The goal of the reunion is to let it all out and then draw a line and move on as a group."

Stay tuned for more updates.