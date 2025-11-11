Physical: Asia competitors and celebrity couples power through HYROX Seoul Race

HYDROX competition at the "Fibo 2025" fitness trade fair (Image via Getty)

The HYROX Seoul event, held on November 8–9, 2025, transformed South Korea’s capital into a high-intensity arena where celebrity couples and Physical: Asia competitors pushed their endurance to the limit across a grueling mix of running and functional workouts.

The global fitness event combined eight kilometers of running with eight workout stations, challenging participants’ strength, coordination, and teamwork.

From Filipino power couples to South Korean athletes, HYROX Seoul drew a star-studded crowd ready to prove their athletic prowess.

Physical: Asia stars join the HYROX challenge







The HYROX weekend challenge adhered to its worldwide structure, running a click and then hitting exercise spots like Ski Erg, dragging sleds, hauling heavy grips, lunging with sandbags and tossing wall balls.

This round, athletes from Physical: Asia jumped into the mix.

Seungyeon Choi, a South Korean crossfitter featured on the Netflix series, appeared on social media showcasing her progress across various fitness zones and sharing raw moments from her training efforts.

Alongside Choi, Amotti, the winner of Physical: 100's second season, joined and uploaded snippets while tackling the Seoul route.

Hong Beom-Seuk, runner-up on Physical: 100, wowed fans again with his raw stamina and strength.

The former firefighter wrapped up the race in 58 minutes and 34 seconds, among the quickest marks by men that weekend.

Celebrity couples and high-profile entrants







Among the most talked-about participants were celebrity couples Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, who brought their signature “power couple” energy to the event.

The pair were spotted completing Ski Ergs, Sled Pulls and Sandbag Lunges side by side before triumphantly posing at the finish line. Their teamwork drew cheers from fans both online and at the venue.

Actors Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina also joined the HYROX action as part of their pre-wedding celebration.

Dressed in coordinated black and white “groom” and “bride” outfits, the couple powered through each station together, cheering one another through the physically demanding circuit.

Their playful energy stood out amid the intensity of the competition.

Fitness entrepreneur Nico Bolzico brought his trademark humor to the race.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Bolzico jokingly called out vlogger Wil Dasovich for “betraying” him by not partnering up for the event, later revealing that he teamed up with Gabriel Rosario, the fastest Filipino HYROX PRO record holder, completing his debut in just 1 hour and 16 minutes.

French businessman Adrien Semblat, husband of actress Isabelle Daza, also joined the Seoul race, sharing photos of himself powering through stations with visible focus and determination. While Daza didn’t compete, she attended the event to support him from the sidelines.

Inside HYROX Seoul’s Global Debut

HYROX Seoul marked the event’s first-ever two-day competition in South Korea.

Set inside the COEX space, crowds of regional competitors showed up strong - taking on individual, pair and team modes.

Every crew tackled an identical eight-stage layout: a grind just as tough as what fans saw on Physical: Asia.

The look of athletes from Physical: Asia highlighted how the series is gaining clout across the fitness scene.

To many viewers, watching Choi Seungyeon, Amotti and Hong Beom-Seok go head-to-head against stars such as Anne Curtis or Nico Bolzico made it hard to distinguish televised challenges from actual stamina-based competitions.

HYROX made its first appearance in Seoul, further expanding into the Asia-Pacific region.

Known for mixing pro-level workouts with everyday athletes, it's gaining ground in places such as Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

