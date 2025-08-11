What happened to Peggy at the end of The Gilded Age Season 3? Explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Denée Benton attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

HBO’s historical drama series The Gilded Age continues to entertain audiences with its mix of historical detail, intense drama, and deeply personal character arcs. One of the show’s most emotionally resonant stories belongs to Peggy Scott, portrayed by Denée Benton, a fiercely intelligent and ambitious African-American woman navigating the rigid social structures of 1880s New York.

The latest season tested Peggy like never before, pushing her to confront painful truths, challenge societal expectations, and ultimately embrace the possibility of personal happiness. The season finale delivered one of the most memorable romantic moments in the series so far, while still leaving intriguing questions about Peggy’s future.

What Happened to Peggy in the Latest Season of The Gilded Age?

The Gilded Age Season 3 saw Peggy balancing her work as a gifted journalist with the challenges of her personal life. Early in the season, she rekindled her romance with Dr. William Kirkland, only for it to be shaken by a devastating revelation.

William’s mother exposed Peggy’s past, specifically the adoption of her son and the scandal surrounding it, in a bid to break the couple apart. This public revelation of Peggy’s pain left her feeling fearful that her past would always define her, and she would never be worthy of any happiness.

As the finale approached, Peggy nearly chose to skip the grand ball being held in Elizabeth’s honor. It was her mother, Dorothy, who reminded her of her worth and convinced her to attend. This decision set the stage for a night that would change Peggy’s life.

At the ball, tensions flared as Elizabeth faced sharp rebukes from Dorothy, her husband Frederick, and William himself. Frederick, in particular, stood firmly against his wife’s interference, urging his son to follow his heart. Encouraged by this support, William approached Peggy’s father to formally ask for her hand in marriage.

Then came one of the most romantic gestures the series has ever delivered: in front of the entire ball, William publicly proposed to Peggy. His declaration of love was both a personal vow and a defiance of societal prejudice, signaling that he would stand by her regardless of gossip or class barriers. Peggy, moved and reassured, accepted his proposal, closing the season as an engaged woman.

Peggy also received generous financial assistance from George Russell, though the finale left an open question: would she give up her journalism career now that she was set to marry? Given Peggy’s relentless drive and talent, there’s strong speculation that she and William might combine their skills to make a significant impact in their community.

For now, the character’s arc in Season 3 showcased a blend of romance, resilience, and self-acceptance.

What is The Gilded Age all about?

The historical drama series The Gilded Age, streaming exclusively on HBO Max, was created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), who also wrote the script alongside Sonja Warfield. The story, set in 1882 New York City, follows a time of extreme wealth, rapid industrial growth, and fierce social divides. At the heart of the show is Marian Brook, a young woman from Pennsylvania who moves in with her aristocratic aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Living across the street are the Russells, a “new money” family whose fortune comes from the booming railroad industry.

The series explores the ongoing tensions between “old money” families, who inherited their wealth and guard their social dominance, and “new money” industrialists, who earned fortunes but struggled for social acceptance.

Some of the notable cast members involved in the series are Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, and Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott. The series has earned critical acclaim for its production design, lush costumes, and standout performances, including Emmy nominations for several of its lead actors.

The historical drama series is available for streaming on HBO Max exclusively in the United States of America , for which interested viewers will require an appropriate subscription.The third and the latest season premiered its finale, titled My Mind Is Made Up, on August 10, 2025, and as per Variety, a fourth season has already been confirmed by the network.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Gilded Age season 3 has been well-received by critics and viewers alike. The latest installment has received a fresh score of 95% based on 40 reviews from critics so far.

