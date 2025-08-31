Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Where to Watch

After the explosive first two episodes, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds in the third episode of Peacemaker season 2. The series has already re-established itself as one of the most daring superhero shows on television, pushing Chris Smith further into moral conflict while introducing a set of new characters who challenge his fragile sense of peace. Viewers are now wondering when the next chapter will arrive and where they will be able to watch it.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 release details explored

The third and upcoming episode of Peacemaker season 2, titled Another Rick Up My Sleeve, will be released on September 4, 2025, exclusively on HBO Max in the United States at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. The episode is directed by Greg Mottola and written by James Gunn. Each chapter of the new season has a runtime of around 44-50 minutes, and fans can expect the upcoming episode to follow a similar length.

However, audiences will require an appropriate subscription to view the show on HBO Max. Subscription options include an ad-supported plan for $9.99/month, a basic ad-free plan for $16.99/month, and the ultimate ad-free plan, in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, for $20.99/month. The first season is also available on the streaming platform for viewers who are new to the show or intend to refresh their memory before viewing the latest season.

What can we expect from the upcoming episode?

The teaser for the third episode builds up the tension from the events of the first two chapters. Peacemaker seems to be enjoying the alternate reality he found through the doorway, where everything seems to be perfect. At the start of the clip, Chris finds his motorcycle in the garage, which he takes for a ride, and to his surprise, people in this reality love him.

While in his reality, Emilia lets Leota know that Chris and she would never be a thing; their equation turns out to be pretty different in the other universe. The teaser also hints at an action-packed and brutal sequence involving Peacemaker. But the clip ends with Keith, who is alive in this world, beginning to show cracks as suspicion grows about Chris’s true identity.

The teaser also shows Rick Flag Sr heavily investigating Peacemaker, as he seeks revenge for killing his son. After being introduced as the new head of A.R.G.U.S., he is determined to bring Peacemaker.

A recap of the first two episodes

The season immediately threw Chris into chaos. The story began with his discovery of an alternate dimension where his life seemed whole. His abusive father never existed, his brother Keith was alive, and Harcourt was in a loving relationship with him.

But this world also carried strange signs of danger. As Chris struggled with these revelations, A.R.G.U.S. started closing in on him, now under the leadership of Rick Flag Sr., who harbors a bitter grudge against Peacemaker for killing his son.

The second episode expanded on the fallout. Chris returned home shaken and leaned on Vigilante for help. Their attempt to clean up after the battle with his doppelgänger revealed how unstable Chris had become.

Meanwhile, Flag Sr. dispatched Langston Fleury, a new A.R.G.U.S. operative, to keep a close watch on him. Fleury’s strange quirks made him darkly comedic, but his role as an enforcer made him a dangerous presence.

The episode also gave a deeper look at Chris’s emotional state. A sobbing shower scene showed him breaking down under guilt and fear. Harcourt, meanwhile, tried to adjust to being cut off from her role, while Adebayo and Economos struggled with divided loyalties.

The highlight came when Fleury’s strike team attacked Chris’s home, only to be torn apart by Eagly in a wild and hilarious sequence.

Both episodes established the season’s dual focus. Chris is torn between the dangerous pull of the alternate reality and the real-world hunt led by Flag Sr. Each side threatens to consume him, making his path forward increasingly unclear.

Cast and crew details explored

The American superhero series Peacemaker season 2 continues the journey of Chris Smith following the events of Superman (2025). It is produced by DC Studios, with James Gunn returning as showrunner, and providing the script for all eight episodes. Gunn has also served as a director for the first, sixth, and final episode of the latest season.

The cast for the series includes John Cena as Chris Smith, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Critics have praised it as stronger than the first season, highlighting John Cena’s layered performance and the ensemble cast’s chemistry. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Peacemaker season 2 has received a fresh score of 99% based on 72 reviews from critics so far.