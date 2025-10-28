Only Murders in the Building might be heading for a potential season 6 filming in London

Recent reports suggest that Only Murders in the Building season 6 might soon trade its iconic New York backdrop for London. As Season 5 approaches its finale on October 28, reports hint that the next chapter of Hulu’s Emmy-winning series could be set across the Atlantic, marking the first international expansion for the show. With whispers of a London storyline growing stronger, the trio’s amateur sleuthing could soon find a fresh stage filled with British intrigue, gothic architecture, and a whole new cast of suspicious characters.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 could take the mystery to London

According to an exclusive from Deadline, the creative team behind Only Murders in the Building season 6 is planning to move the story across the Atlantic, with London serving as the new central setting. The report indicates that while Hulu has not officially confirmed a renewal, the sixth season is “fully expected,” given the show’s enduring popularity and critical acclaim.

If true, this move would mark a major creative leap for the series. The change of scenery could also serve as a clever narrative reset after years centered around Manhattan’s Arconia and the Hollywood backdrop of Season 4. In fact, hints about the possible transatlantic setting might already be embedded within the Season 5 finale, teasing fans about where the trio’s next case will take them. The potential move also aligns with a broader industry trend of hit series going international.

Season 5 has already featured a star-studded ensemble with names like Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and Bobby Cannavale, alongside returning favorites Meryl Streep and Nathan Lane. Relocating to London would open the door for new international guest stars—perhaps even British icons eager to join Hulu’s runaway hit.

Has Only Murders in the Building Season 6 been confirmed yet

Despite the speculation, Only Murders in the Building season 6 has not yet been officially confirmed. However, both the cast and creators have expressed optimism about continuing the story. Showrunner John Hoffman told TV Insider that while he couldn’t confirm whether another murder would close out Season 5:

“There’s an opportunity for more surprise that we will look to shake things up in a potential next go… Nothing is at its end.”

Steve Martin also shared his enthusiasm with Entertainment Tonight, saying:

“We like doing it—it’s a wonderful job for us. We couldn’t say, ‘Let’s just do something else,’ and have it be as fun.”

His co-star Martin Short echoed the sentiment, noting that “hits are so rare” and that the trio would happily keep going “as long as the quality is there.” Selena Gomez, who has evolved her character Mabel into the emotional heart of the show, expressed a personal attachment to the role in a recent interview with USA Today:

“I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older, because I want to do this for a long time,” she said.

Her words reflect the cast’s collective desire to see their beloved series grow with them—and possibly explore new locations and dynamics. For now, fans can only wait for Hulu’s official word—but one thing is certain: murder never truly stays contained to one building.