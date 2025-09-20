"Not the same Celeste": JasonTheWeen's latest statement about meeting a girl related to D4vd explained

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

JasonTheWeen has retracted his previous remarks on D4vd's recent controversy. In a recent Twitch livestream, he stated that he defended the singer before the alleged proof came out.

For the unversed, D4vd is speculated to be the boyfriend of Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer.

Streamer JasonTheWeen defended him in an earlier stream, claiming that someone reportedly tried to "frame" the musician as D4vd was performing when Celeste's body was found.

Jason insisted in the livestream that the singer did not commit murder.

In the past few days, netizens have gathered leaked Discord messages, pictures, and songs, and speculated that Celeste Rivas and D4vd were reportedly dating.

Meanwhile, the clip of JasonTheWeen and Ludwig went viral on X, where both streamers could be heard defending the singer.

Netizens criticized both of them, claiming that the two were seemingly supporting D4vd.

Jason said in his latest stream that the wrong narrative has been "spun on Twitter" and he does not condone David Burke's rumored actions, calling the leaked alleged proofs "wicked."

He also noted that the girl named Celeste, whom he met while livestreaming at The FaZe House, is not the girl whose body was found.

"First off, I want to retract my statement. Obviously, the other day I was defending David before all the new evidence came out. I do not condone anything that David has done or is doing. That sh*t is wicked, and it's just unbelievable. It has been a lot to process, and one more thing I want to say. The girl I met, named Celeste at The FaZe House, is not the same Celeste that was killed. RIP to that girl," he stated.

Afterwards, in the stream, Jason also clarified that he was never "close friends" with the artist, and he made a song with him and had dinner with him once.

The narrative that they are "best friends" is supposedly false.

"One thing I also wanna add to the David situation I did not know anything. I'm not even close friends with David. I made a song with him. I had dinner with him one time, in a group setting," the streamer said.

Ludwig defended JasonTheWeen amidst D4vd controversy

Popular streamer addressed the viral clip of him and JasonTheWeen defending D4vd. He stated on his livestream on September 19, 2025, that they commented on the matter when it was initially reported.

They supposedly had no other information besides the body being found in the singer's Tesla.

Ludwig shared that he gathered most of the details from Celeste's teacher, whose video went viral, as he told his class that he knew about Celeste dating a LA rapper, and she ran away twice.

He then discussed conspiracy theories regarding the case and shared that he still can not believe that D4vd killed her.

The streamer said some people only cared about the case because of Jason and the way he defended the singer.

Ludwig also noted that JasonTheWeen would not support a p*dophile, and netizens who were bringing him up were trying to get attention.

"People bringing up Jason are genuinely to the highest degree clout-farming. It's just clippers trying to get views. When someone is murdered and your first thought is 'What can we say about this streamer,' it's just weird," he said.

The Caleste Rivas murder case is still under investigation. According to TMZ's report, on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) the LAPD raided the house the singer is currently living in.

The house is owned by his manager, Josh Marshall. D4vd used to stream and make content in that house.

As per the news outlet, a computer and several other items were seized. Stay tuned for more updates.