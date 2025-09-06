“This ain't your fight lil bro”: Netizens react to Trippie Redd calling Young Thug fake following alleged leaked jail call

Social media weighs in on Trippie Redd’s bold remarks about Young Thug amid ongoing YSL trial.

Hip-hop drama found its way back to social media timelines this week when rapper Trippie Redd waded into the ongoing saga surrounding Young Thug, who’s currently facing trial in connection to the YSL RICO case. The spark for this was an alleged leaked jail call that made fans dissect every word online. Trippie Redd, who’s never one to keep quiet, made his stance known by calling Thug “fake”. The comment drew mixed reactions, ranging from confusion to criticism, with one response summing up the general mood,

“this ain't your fight lil bro.”

this ain't your fight lil bro pic.twitter.com/V3wAkYM3Y2 — Nion (@Dominione13) September 6, 2025

Some fans questioned why Trippie felt the need to involve himself in the situation and others saw his remarks as highlighting deeper issues within the industry.

The backlash against Trippie Redd began almost immediately after his comments surfaced. Many on X wondered why the rapper felt compelled to weigh in on Young Thug’s alleged jail call, especially given how polarizing the case already is. One fan wrote,

“Trippie Redd catching a stray for no reason 😭,” implying that the rapper had inserted himself into drama that didn’t concern him.

Another echoed the same sentiment, posting,

“Who asked you bout the beef I ain’t seen one tweet shit wild 🤣.”

Others, however, focused less on Trippie’s timing and more on his credibility.

“Trippie talking about ‘the industry fake’ like he hasn’t switched sides 20 times,” one user pointed out, suggesting that his history of shifting alliances makes his critique shaky at best.

That said, not every response was entirely dismissive. Some agreed with Trippie’s claim, framing it as a reflection of hip-hop’s shifting dynamics. One viral tweet read,

“Oh he not lieing at all hip hop use to be more close.” Another chimed in with, “This why you supposed to put yo own homies on,” implying that a lack of loyalty has become an industry-wide problem.

Still, the overwhelming tone of the conversation leaned toward scepticism, with fans repeatedly questioning the motivation behind Trippie’s remarks, especially while Young Thug continues to deal with serious legal battles. Many felt the move came across as opportunistic and a way for Trippie to insert himself into headlines rather than add meaningful insight.



The controversy traces back to an alleged leaked jail call involving Young Thug, where conversations hinted at strained relationships and questions of loyalty. Trippie Redd picked up on the chatter and publicly labeled Thug “fake” which led to the online firestorm. It wasn’t the first time Trippie has spoken about authenticity in the music industry, but this instance landed differently.

By aiming at an artist who is already entangled in one of hip-hop’s most closely watched trials, his remarks stood out as unusually bold and for some, ill-timed.

The YSL case has already drawn heavy media attention, with prosecutors pointing to lyrics, calls and testimonies in an attempt to link Thug to organized crime. Against this backdrop, Trippie’s decision to call out Thug on the heels of a jail-related leak seemed less like a principled stand and more like stirring the pot.

