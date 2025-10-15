NCIS season 23 episode 1 recap: How does the team connect Carla with Roman Parker's death?

A scene from NCIS season 23 episode 1 (Image via CBS)

NCIS season 23 episode 21, the latest installment of the crime procedural series created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, premiered in the United States on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Currently developed by Steven D. Binder, the series follows Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents who investigate crimes involving Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

The season kicks off with Alden Parker and the team urgently tracking Carla Marino to bring her to justice following the shocking murder of Parker’s father in the season 22 finale. Episode 1 opens with a flashback showing a young Parker’s arrest, where he expresses resentment toward his father for constantly moving due to his military career. His sister intervenes, warning him that he doesn’t yet understand the impact of his words and actions.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from NCIS season 23 episode 1. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In the present, Jimmy arrives to remove Parker’s father from the crime scene, while McGee, Torres, and Jess meticulously investigate, processing evidence and reflecting on their earlier involvement with Carla. The team is driven by a mix of guilt and determination, seeking to rectify past mistakes by ensuring Carla faces consequences for her crimes.

Jess observes that the lipstick on the wineglass found near the body is the shade that Carla wears, thus connecting her with the scene of the crime. The episode blends family tension with the procedural intensity fans expect, setting a high-stakes tone for the season.

Parker's reckless attempts to capture Carla in NCIS season 23 episode 1

In the the aftermath of his father’s death, Parker pushes boundaries to trap Carla. He orchestrates calling in multiple bomb threats that temporarily lock down transit and keep her in the country. McGee and the team work to track Carla while Homeland steps in, pulling Parker off the case for his safety. Despite this, Parker continues his investigation independently, even as the FBI takes the lead.

The team discovers clues linking a forged FBI badge to an imposter Agent Ford, leading them to a shop stakeout where Ford is abducted during a shootout. Using a tracker, Kasie and the team locate Ford, who confirms that Carla killed Parker’s father with his own weapon. Ford also reveals Carla’s final score, which is set to be transported on a vessel named Quinton. Parker, one step ahead, has already positioned himself in the open waters where the ship is headed, underscoring his relentless drive to bring Carla to justice.

Threat to Parker's life at the end of NCIS season 23 episode 1



In NCIS season 22, Episode 2, Kasie discovers surveillance footage revealing Carla boarding the ship, leading her and the team to believe that Parker is also onboard. They quickly alert Director Vance, realizing that time is running out — the vessel is nearing international waters, meaning Carla could soon be beyond their jurisdiction if they don’t act fast.

Harriet arrives to assume command of the operation, informing the team that the targeted ship is suspected of smuggling weapons and drugs, posing a national security threat. Acting under orders from her admiral, she instructs the vessel to be destroyed before it crosses into international waters, escalating the mission’s urgency.

Vance pleads with Harriet to hold off on the attack for Parker’s sake, but bound by her orders, she reluctantly commands the strike on the ship, bringing the episode to a dramatic close.

