Naming the Dead follows DNA Doe Project in quest to identify 50,000 unnamed bodies across America

Naming the Dead (Image via walltowalltv)

Naming the Dead is a six-part true-crime documentary that premiered on August 3, 2025, with the recent episode airing on August 31, 2025.

The series aired on National Geographic and streamed on Disney+, Hulu, and Sky. It followed the work of the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that helped identify unknown human remains across America using genetic genealogy.

According to the program, there were an estimated 50,000 bodies in the United States that remained unnamed and unmourned.

Each episode documented the process of working with law enforcement, genealogists, coroners, and families to uncover the identities of these individuals.

The series showed the journey from DNA extraction to searching genealogy databases for possible family connections.

The stories featured composite sketches, autopsy records, and interviews with relatives who recalled missing persons that matched the remains.

Volunteers from the DNA Doe Project uploaded DNA results to genealogy databases to locate potential relatives, then built family trees in search of a name.

Cold cases and family connections in Naming the Dead





The documentary, Naming the Dead highlighted several cases where families were connected to missing relatives. In one episode, an investigator revisited a 1983 murder case in Newton County.

Meeting with family members, he explained:

“Somewhere along the line, this young man is a relative of yours. And there’s got to be family out there somewhere that’s missing this young man.”

A cousin responded, recalling that he was only three years old at the time but had heard stories that matched the details.

Relatives compared composites and photographs, noting the similarities:

“Them eyes. But those eyes and eyebrows do look real similar.”

Another storyline focused on Apache Junction Jane Doe in Naming the Dead, a woman whose body was discovered in Arizona.

Despite attempts with DNA testing, billboards, and facial reconstruction, she remained unidentified for years.

Her case was later taken up by the DNA Doe Project. The team’s analysis showed she had Hispanic ancestry on her mother’s side and German and African American ancestry on her father’s side.

This unusual mix presented challenges, but a potential match was found through a man named Patrick who shared DNA consistent with being her uncle.

Investigators also consulted her autopsy, which estimated she was between 20 and 25 years old, around 5'4" tall, and had been deceased for up to a year and a half.

The episode also showed the dedication of detectives nearing retirement. One investigator stated:

“Time’s running out for me. Before I retire, before I die, I want to identify this girl.”

His words captured the importance of closure for families who had waited decades for answers.

The process of DNA identification in Naming the Dead

Naming the Dead also documented the technical process behind genetic investigation.

For each unidentified body, forensic teams extracted DNA, often from bone or teeth, and uploaded the results to genealogy databases containing millions of records.

Volunteers then searched for potential relatives and constructed family trees. In one episode, a new case was introduced with the name Ice Car John Doe.

DNA was extracted from a tooth and entered into the database. Matches appeared, guiding genealogists toward possible family lines.

The team of Naming the Dead emphasized the importance of their mission.

“At the DNA Doe Project, we believe that every person deserves to be laid to rest with their name and have the dignity of their identity.”

The project operated as a last resort for the most difficult cases, often stepping in after decades of unsuccessful investigation.

One scene showed a detective describing his decision to exhume a body for DNA testing:

“I decided to exhume her to get her DNA and put it into the police database for missing persons. We didn’t get any leads off of that.”

Another episode in Naming the Dead followed the case of Tyler Jane Doe, whose body was discovered in an underground bunker.

Volunteers reflected on the environment, with one noting:

“This just didn’t seem like a way somebody would want to travel. It’s cold, it’s dark, not a lot of space. It’s just almost inhumane.”

The circumstances raised questions about whether the death was accidental or intentional.

The show, Naming the Dead portrayed the challenges of solving cold cases while underscoring the role of persistence, collaboration, and technology.

Each episode demonstrated how even the smallest DNA match could become the first step in restoring an identity and returning a loved one home.

