McDonald’s rolls out Stranger Things combo box packed with limited-edition mini collectibles

(Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds_es)

The Netflix hit series Stranger Things is celebrating its upcoming final season by collaborating with McDonald’s. The fast food giant has released a Stranger Things-themed Happy Meal.

The box comes with a new Hellfire Sauce and a toy made in the likeness of one of the characters from Hawkins, Indiana and the Demogorgon from The Upside Down.

The exclusive collaboration is only available in some parts of Latin America and Europe.



With each Happy Meal comes a Big Mac, medium fries, medium drink and Hellfire Dipping Sauce. According to McDonald’s Portugal, for an extra fee of 1€, customers who purchase the McDonald’s regular or large Happy Meal will get a Stranger Things-branded box and a mystery mini figure.

"It's new characters and a new mystery, so it's different,” Stranger Things creators reveal plans for a sequel

In an interview with the BBC published on November 13, 2025, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer talked about the spin-off already in development:

"It's early days, but we're excited about it. It's new characters and a new mystery, so it's different, but it will be in the same world as Stranger Things."

They clarified that it was the end of the current characters in the show, as they had written the original story in a self-contained arc.

They reminisced on how they started the show in July 2016 and how their story grew to become a global phenomenon:

"When you're making the show, you're so entrenched in it that you forget how far it's come, and we put everything we have into it every season. And when we made season one, we didn't even know if we'd get a second."

The Duffer Brothers stated that they felt responsible for the younger actors who comprised a large percentage of the cast.

Because of the stories of how fame affected young actors, they expressed their gratitude for how the young actors turned to each other during challenging situations.

The last season of Stranger Things will air in three volumes. The first will air on November 26, 2025, the second on Christmas Day, and the last on the eve of New Year’s Day, 2026.