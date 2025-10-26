Malcolm in the Middle cast now: Where are the actors from the popular slapstick comedy sitcom today (2025)?

Image via JioHotstar

Malcolm in the Middle, the chaotic family drama miniseries that aired from 2000 to 2006, got a four-episode revival show on Disney+, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, in 2025. Created by Linwood Boomer, it has been one of the nostalgic shows for viewers as it pinpoints topics that relate a lot to them: the struggle and messiness of growing up in a loud, imperfect family, dealing with chaotic daily chores, and home life, making it one of the funniest yet most loved family sitcoms back then.

This nostalgic show gave us unforgettable characters, and this article examines what the actors who brought them to life are doing today.

1. Frankie Muniz

Played the titular character, Malcolm, in the comedy show. After a commendable journey in the acting industry, he followed his passion for car racing and pursued it professionally in recent times. The actor has also been a part of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series in 2023. His current shows in which he recently starred include The Rookie (2021), New Amsterdam (2022), Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (2023), and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia (2024). Married to Page Muniz in 2019, they have a son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. He even recurred as Malcom in the reboot series (2025).

2. Bryan Cranston

The head of the family, Bryan, played Hal (the role of a father) in Malcolm in the Middle. Additionally, he appeared in Breaking Bad as Walter White; he has recently starred in films such as Godzilla, Power Rangers, Isle of Dogs, Asteroid City, and The Phoenician Scheme, and was also part of Apple TV+’s The Studio (2025), appearing in three episodes. Married in 1989 to actress Robin Dearden, and they have a daughter, Taylor Dearden.

3. Jane Kaczmarek: She played Lois, ‘’the family's hot-headed and stubborn mother who is also an intelligent and decisive woman,’ in Malcolm in the Middle. After the show ended, the actress continued her acting journey and has been a part of several hit shows, including This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Married to Bradley Whitford, the duo got separated in 2009 and have three children.

4. Christopher Masterson: The elder brother in the show, Francis, was played by Christopher Masterson. He stepped away from acting in 2020, but agreed to reprise his role in the reboot series Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. He was a part of White Collar and Haven and is currently known by the name DJ Chris Kennedy.

5. Justin Berfield

Before he played Reese, ‘’Hal and Lois's second child,’’ he starred in 100 episodes of Unhappily Ever After. Married to Liza Almeida, the actor now has two kids. His recent project was in 2022, where he served as an executive producer for the show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

6. Erik Per Suvillan

The youngest and the cutest family member, Dewey, in Malcolm in the Middle was played by him. Back then, he was seven years old when the show premiered in 2000, and now this cast member of the famous comedy sitcom has retired from acting and is currently focusing on his studies. ‘’Erik is getting a master's degree at Harvard,’’ said Bryan Cranston on a podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade. He did not even appear in the 2025 revival show, which consisted of four episodes; however, he found the idea to be ‘’fantastic.’’