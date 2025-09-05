Lego unveils $1,000 UCS Star Wars Death Star, its largest and most expensive set ever

LEGO Star UCS Death Star

On September 4, 2025, LEGO revealed the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Death Star (75419). The mammoth 9,023-piece set, which will retail at $999.99, is now the most expensive LEGO set ever released.

This sectioned diorama, standing 20.6 inches tall and spanning 18.9 inches wide, recreates the Galactic Empire's iconic battle station with its most intricate level of detail to date.

The UCS Death Star launches on LEGO.com first for LEGO Insiders starting on the October 1, 2025, with the full release on October 4, 2025.

The LEGO Group announced in a press release on LEGO.com.-

“This is the largest LEGO Star Wars set to date, designed to transport fans into the heart of the Galactic Empire.”

Crafted by designer César Soares, the UCS Death Star features 15 meticulously detailed rooms, including the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, and the hangar bay with an Imperial Shuttle.

Compared to its individualised globe-like models, its thin 15.1 depth means it could be displayed on smaller surfaces as well.

The concealed easter eggs (such as the Hot Tub Stormtrooper from the LEGO Star Wars video games) provide a critical playful element.

The representational vertical format combines many iconic scenes from A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and Rogue One as a layer of sacred cinematic homage.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: Minifigures that take centre stage

Boasting 38 minifigures—a record for LEGO sets—this release includes three Luke Skywalker variants (Jedi, Stormtrooper disguise, and standard), two Han Solos, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and new characters like Galen Erso and an Imperial Dignitary. LEGO noted.-

“The 38 minifigures allow fans to recreate memorable scenes with iconic accessories.”

The Hot Tub Stormtrooper, inspired by the video game The Skywalker Saga, is delightful for fans for its quirky charm.

At a price point of $999.99 (€999.99/£899.99/AU$1499.99), the set has created some debate, because it would be difficult to justify this price point, said fan Bricky Dee Williams on Brickset, while others argued the cost is good for 9,023 pieces and minifigures.

LEGO sweetens the deal with a gift-with-purchase TIE Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack (40771) for purchases from October 1-7, 2025, and a limited-edition poster (5,000 globally) for LEGO Insiders redeeming 5,000 points.

Why Lego UCS Star Wars Death Star matters

For collectors like Rikka Altland, a CNN Underscored contributor, the UCS Death Star is a dream project. “It’s the set I’ve been waiting for all year,” she writes, emphasising its appeal to adult builders seeking creative challenges.

The 18+ rating and thousands of pieces demand hours of focus, offering a meditative escape. LEGO's statement captures their ambition, stating:

"A magical present for creative adults, this collectable set introduces a richness and sophistication."

Fans on various forums, such as Jedi News, praised its freshness while respecting the nostalgia.

This set marks LEGO’s boldest Star Wars endeavour, surpassing previous Death Star models in scale and ambition.

Unlike the 2007 UCS Death Star II ($269.99), this version’s diorama format and minifigure count set a new standard. Its release aligns with LEGO’s 25th anniversary of Star Wars sets, celebrating a legacy of fan-driven innovation.

Despite price concerns, its investment potential is notable, with BrickEconomy projecting a post-retirement value of $1,211-$1,280.

Fans can find available stock in LEGO stores or legitimate stockists. This galactic icon is going to populate store shelves and displays galore!

