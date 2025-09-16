Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars reunited at the Emmy Awards, sharing the moment in new photos and video

Reunion of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast (Image via YouTube/ @televisionacad)

As the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were hosted on September 14th, it brought together a number of beloved TV casts. However, it was the reunion of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars that really stole the show and left fans on the edge. The on-stage and off-screen antics of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reminded everyone why their on-screen partnership as Benson and Stabler on the show is one of television's most iconic duos.

Meanwhile, Hargitay, Meloni, and Ice-T, along with original Law & Order actors S. Epatha Merkerson and Tony Goldwyn, presented the award for the category of Best Drama Series. It was a tribute to the franchise’s 35th anniversary, and the cast’s camaraderie was immediately clear. Goldwyn, who is a current member of the Law & Order revival, joked about co-star Hargitay saying,

“Marishka Hargitay has literally solved more fictional crimes than most actual precincts.”



Merkerson then pointed out that Hargitay has been on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for 27 years, adding with a laugh that it's

“longer than some of you have been in therapy because of SVU.”

Hargitay took it all in stride, saying,

“All right, that’s enough. I love you all, but this is not the Mariska lifetime achievement roast.”

An onstage Reunion of the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Recently, at the 77th Emmy Awards, fans were left on the edge as they saw the reunion of their favorite TV shows. However, one thing that stood out the most was the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which also marked its 35th year on air. The playful energy wasn’t limited to the stage. Behind the scenes, the cast shared moments on social media. Christopher Meloni posted a carousel of photos and videos from behind the stage. The carousel one post that stood out the most was a video of himself with Hargitay, and captioned it with,

“Shenanigans and special ppl at @theemmys.tv with @therealmariskahargitay @jennifercoolidge #theTribe.”

In the video, Hargitay and Meloni walked past a table of Emmy Awards. Hargitay jokingly told Meloni, he’ll never have that.

Later, Marisha also posted a bunch of photos with the cast members of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and captioned them with

"What a joy is was to attend the 77th @televisionacad Emmy awards last night! Congratulations to all the nominees for your incredible work!"

Apart from them, other cast members also shared their photos on their social media. The images from the reunion of the cast went viral on social media, a testament to the popularity of the long-running show Law & Order and its franchise.

The Enduring Legacy of the Law & Order Franchise

The reunion was a great mix of old and new for the franchise. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T are still on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, while Christopher Meloni now leads his own successful spin-off, bringing his character Elliot Stabler back into the fold. Seeing S. Epatha Merkerson and Tony Goldwyn there connected the new era of the franchise with its iconic beginnings. Merkerson, a true series veteran, played Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on the original Law & Order for many seasons.

Goldwyn’s current role on the revival shows just how well the franchise can keep up with the times. The gathering was a true celebration of a television institution and the bonds it has created. It was clear that the franchise and its actors are still loved by their audience.