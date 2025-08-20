Keith Bynum shares goodbye as HGTV’s Bargain Block airs its final episodes

Keith Bynum, Shea Hicks-Whitfield and Evan Thomas (Image via Getty)

Bargain Block has reached its conclusion with the final episodes of season 4 airing on August 20, 2025. The HGTV show, led by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, will not continue into a fifth season.

The network announced earlier this year that the show was canceled, with four unaired episodes from season 4 left as the final part of the story.

The show followed Keith and Evan as they fixed up houses in Detroit, turning run-down homes into affordable and livable spaces.

With the help of real estate expert Shea Whitfield, the team handled different challenges and built ties with the community.

Over four seasons, Bargain Block became a regular show on HGTV, drawing viewers who enjoyed both the home makeovers and the friendships on screen.

Keith shares "it’s the beginning of the end" for Bargain Block

In June 2025, Keith Bynum announced that Bargain Block would not return for another season. On the eve of the final episodes, he posted a message calling it “the beginning of the end.” He wrote,

“It’s amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it’s hard to say goodbye but I’m beyond grateful for the last five years.”

The post featured photos of Bynum with his partner Evan Thomas and their collaborator Shea Whitfield. In his message, Keith shared the impact of connecting with fans, saying,

“The amount of people that come up to us and ask for a hug or a physical connection of some kind is beautiful to me.”

He said that while Evan was not always comfortable with the attention, the kindness of fans meant a lot.

Bynum also shared that working with his two best friends was a dream and that their bond showed through on the show.

He noted the cancellation was not their choice but felt encouraged knowing fans would support them wherever they go.

Many viewers reacted with disappointment, saying they still watch reruns and hope the team returns with new projects.

Final episodes of Bargain Block and team reflections

The four remaining episodes of season 4 began airing on August 20, 2025, marking the official close of Bargain Block.

Keith described the release as a “joyride for the most part,” even as he admitted the final months were difficult.

“I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward,” he shared.

Throughout its run, the show highlighted Detroit neighborhoods and offered viewers a look at affordable home renovation projects.

Each episode focused on the process of finding neglected houses, creating designs, and managing challenges.

The team’s collaboration with Shea Whitfield added real estate expertise, balancing creativity and practicality.

As the show closed, Shea also shared her thoughts, writing,

“It has been thee most amazing experience! Through the blood, sweat, tears, and ENDLESS laughter we all became family… The future is bright!”

Fans continued to share comments online, often mentioning their favorite episodes and moments from the show.

Some expressed gratitude for the team’s work and the impact it had, with one noting how much they appreciated the help given to so many.

These messages showed that the series created a strong bond with its audience.

With Bargain Block now concluded, Keith, Evan, and Shea have not announced their next steps, but Bynum noted that they leave “at a high point.”

He acknowledged that while the cancellation was beyond their control, the future remains open. “Out of the bad always comes some good,” he said.

Stay tuned for more updates.