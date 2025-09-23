James Gunn's first look at Man of Tomorrow script reveals the next Superman villain

James Gunn (Image via Getty)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hinted at the villain of his upcoming Superman film, Man of Tomorrow, as he shared the front cover of the completed script on social media on Monday, September 22, 2025. The image on the cover is a textbook diagram of the human brain as seen in the head, which suggests Brainiac may be the threat that Big Blue goes up against.

James’ announcement for Man of Tomorrow shortly after the release of Superman in July 2025 has left fans stunned, as no one was expecting the third Superman installment in the DCU to appear this fast. The second film in the Superman saga, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is currently in production, led by Milly Alcock as the titular character, aka Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El. She is reportedly going up against the Main Man Lobo (Jason Momoa) in the film.

Brainiac, the likely villain of Man of Tomorrow, is a powerful alien android obsessed with gathering knowledge from across the universe and then destroying the worlds he studies to preserve its rarity. His arrival presents a catastrophic threat so severe that even Superman and his longtime rival Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) may be forced to join forces to protect humanity and prevent global annihilation.

When will Man of Tomorrow be released?

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is set to be released in the United States on July 9, 2027. In the movie, David Corenswet will be returning as Clark Kent / Kal-El / Superman, the central hero of the DC Universe’s new “Superman Saga,” continuing his journey after the events of Superman (2025).

Nicholas Hoult will reprise his role as the brilliant psychopathic billionaire Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan is confirmed to return as Lois Lane, the fearless reporter who remains both Superman’s moral compass and partner. Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock, is also likely to return, pending the events of her upcoming film.

Everything we know about the Super Family in DCU so far

The wait is finally over. #Superman is now available to own on Digital. pic.twitter.com/ulRLRDS4Vo — Superman (@Superman) August 15, 2025

The DCU, which began with the animated series Creature Commandos in 2024, had its big screen debut with James Gunn’s Superman on July 11, 2025. Unlike previous superhero movies set in a new continuity, the film was not an origin story. Instead, it established that superpowered beings, ie, Metahumans, have been living among humans over the last three centuries.

Superman, aka, Kal-El, was sent by his parents Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van to Earth as an infant, before their home planet of Krypton was destroyed. Thirty years prior to the events of the film, baby Kal-El crashed in Smallville, Kansas, and was adopted by a farmer couple, who raised him as Clark Kent. Three years prior, Clark revealed himself to the world as Superman and became its greatest protector.

Tech billionaire Lex Luthor refused to see Superman as an ally and considered him to be the world’s greatest extraterrestrial threat, on account of his massive ego. This led to the two cross paths multiple time, with Lex trying his best to kill Superman. After studying him over the years, Lex clones Superman and sends the clone to fight him as the Hammer of Boravia. Geopolitical tensions across the world also fuels up, but Superman manages to save the day with the help of fellow superheroes Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl, as well as his loyal but fun-loving dog Krypto.

At the end of the film, Kara comes in inebriated, and it turns out Krypto belongs to her. Her story will be further explored in the upcoming film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

