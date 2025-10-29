Is there going to be Slow Horses season 6? Renewal status and more explored

Sir Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses, now streaming on Apple TV+. (Image via Apple.com)

The hype surrounding Slow Horses season 6 is real — and for good reason. Apple TV+’s razor-sharp spy thriller has become one of the most reliable shows in the streaming landscape, balancing deadpan humor, political intrigue and explosive tension with every new installment. Now that season 5 has wrapped, the question on everyone’s mind is: what’s next for Jackson Lamb and his band of outcasts from Slough House?

If there’s one thing Slow Horses fans have learned, it’s that failure isn’t the end, it’s just the beginning of another mission. And with the series already confirmed for not one, but two additional seasons, there’s plenty of espionage, betrayal, and whiskey-fueled sarcasm still to come.

Slow Horses Season 6 is officially happening — and it’s already filmed

Apple TV+ wasted no time keeping the momentum alive. Slow Horses season 6 is officially in post-production, with filming wrapped earlier this year. The show’s hallmark mix of dark humor and espionage chaos isn’t slowing down anytime soon — and yes, Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb will return, chain-smoking and verbally eviscerating anyone within arm’s reach.

Gary Oldman himself confirmed that production had finished, telling ScreenRant:

“We’ve already shot season 6, it’s in the can, and at the end of October, we start season 7, and that’s a new team.”

Gary’s excitement mirrors that of fans who’ve come to adore the series’ cynical yet oddly lovable take on spycraft. Apple TV+’s Creative Director for Europe, Jay Hunt, also doubled down on the series’ future, stating:

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

That comment alone should reassure fans that the show’s signature tone —a perfect blend of satire and suspense —remains intact. As for timing? Based on the show’s consistent schedule, Slow Horses season 6 is expected to drop in Fall 2026. The streamer has followed a steady pattern of releasing each season annually, typically around September or October.

Season 6 will reportedly adapt two of Mick Herron’s novels: Joe Country and Slough House. The combined storylines will see the Slough House agents under attack after a stolen file exposes their names, forcing them into survival mode while MI5 politics spiral out of control. Alongside Oldman, returning cast members include Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as the icy Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, and Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness — River’s dangerous father who seems to have unfinished business.

What Slow Horses Season 6 will explore — New conflicts, familiar faces

Season 5 left the Slough House gang in a familiar place: underappreciated, overworked and somehow still alive. River Cartwright’s rollercoaster of redemption came to an abrupt halt when Diana Taverner refused to bring him back into MI5’s good graces. Despite saving lives and uncovering conspiracies, River is once again stuck in the bureaucratic purgatory that defines the show’s charm — and tragedy.

That’s exactly where Slow Horses season 6 picks up. A leaked list containing the names of Slough House agents triggers a deadly new threat, with assassins targeting members of the team one by one. As bodies start dropping, Jackson Lamb finds himself pulled back into the shadows of British intelligence — not to serve the system, but to protect the rejects who’ve become his surrogate family.

At the same time, MI5’s internal politics threaten to implode. Diana Taverner’s iron grip on power begins to slip, and her uneasy alliance with Lamb faces its biggest test yet. Rumors suggest that Ruth Bradley’s Emma Flyte, introduced in recent seasons, may become a key player in this power struggle — possibly positioning herself as a rival to Taverner. Meanwhile, River’s personal story continues to unfold in fascinating, painful ways. He’s still wrestling with the legacy of his family — both his honorable grandfather, David Cartwright and his manipulative father, Frank Harkness.

The show’s longtime showrunner, Will Smith, has departed, with Gaby Chiappe stepping in to lead season 6, and Ben Vanstone already confirmed for season 7. As for tone, nothing fundamental is changing. Expect bleak humor, sudden violence and the kind of character-driven tension that makes Slow Horses so unique. MI5 isn’t just watching anymore, it’s eating itself alive.

With Slow Horses season 6 officially confirmed and filming complete, Apple TV+ is gearing up for another masterclass in espionage drama. The dysfunctional agents of Slough House are once again heading into chaos, corruption, and danger — all under the begrudging guidance of Jackson Lamb.