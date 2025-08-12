Invasion season 3 release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Invasion season 2 © Apple TV+

Invasion season 3 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 22, 2025. The show's exciting alien invasion plot has kept viewers interested, and they can't wait to see how the saga continues. Ten episodes will make up the new season. Until October 24, 2025, one new episode will be released every week.

Invasion is about an alien invasion, seen from different points of view around the world. There are more stakes than ever in season 3, as the main characters work together for the first time to get into the alien mothership. The most powerful aliens yet have shown up, and only the heroes can save humanity by working together. Some old relationships will have big problems to solve, while new ones will form.

This season looks like it will have a lot of strong action, profound emotions, and the much-anticipated meeting of characters from around the world. The team needs to put aside their differences and work together to stop the alien threat that wants to kill everyone.

When does Invasion season 3 come out?

Invasion season 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on August 22, 2025, at 12:00 am ET. After that, a new episode will be released weekly every Friday, with the final episode airing on October 24, 2025.

Release Time Zone Release Date & Day Release Time Eastern Time (ET) August 22, 2025 (Friday) 12:00 am Pacific Time (PT) August 21, 2025 (Thursday) 9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) August 22, 2025 (Friday) 4:00 am Central European Time (CET) August 22, 2025 (Friday) 6:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) August 22, 2025 (Friday) 9:30 am

One can only watch Invasion on Apple TV+, which you can get with a subscription. It costs $9.99 a month. New users can try the service for free for seven days before deciding whether or not to sign up.

Recap of Invasion season 2

Invasion season 2 goes from panic to an organized counterattack as people fight back against the alien invaders. The story takes place on four main fronts: military operations aimed at portals, Mitsuki's signal warfare messing with alien communication, psychic links between Caspar and Luke, and civilian resistance movements that keep important information flowing. There are 10 thrilling episodes in this season on Apple TV+ from August 23 to October 25, 2023.



The story gets more intense as people realize that just having a lot of guns won't win the war. The main focus is on Project Idabel, which is an important place in Oklahoma. Trevante and Rose follow people who have been taken by aliens to this place, and Mitsuki works from the Amazon to find out how to use alien portals. She learns how to use their language, which is based on light and sound, to help her on the battlefield.



Caspar, who is waking up from a coma, connects to the alien hive-mind. This lets human forces talk to each other and make plans inside the alien network. Aneesha is in charge of civilian operations, protecting important information and weapons. Luke's link to the alien shard is useful in battle. The season finale builds up to a risky military attack on the alien mothership through the Idabel portal, which sets up the fight in season 3.

Expected plot of Invasion season 3

Invasion season 3 raises the stakes even more by having the main characters work together for the first time to fight the alien invasion. These characters have seen the alien threat from different parts of the world for two seasons. Now they have to work together on a dangerous mission to get inside the alien mothership. The final apex aliens have come to Earth, and their deadly tendrils are quickly spreading across the planet, putting the survival of humanity at risk.

The season follows the journey of these different characters as they put aside their differences and work together, using all of their knowledge and skills to stop the invasion. There will be new relationships, some of which are going to struggle, and some old ones may fall apart. The team is having a hard time getting to the alien mothership, and they are facing dangerous problems from both the alien forces and their own members.

As time runs out and the fate of the human race hangs in the balance, tension grows. As the team fights to save the world, the season promises action, suspense, and deep emotions.

Cast of Invasion season 3

Invasion season 3 features a talented ensemble cast, including returning stars Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Mutou, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Ward, India Brown as Caspar Morrow, Shane Zaza as John, and Enver Gjokaj as Coach. New to the series is Erika Alexander, joining as a regular cast member, bringing fresh energy to the team.

Invasion season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on August 22, 2025, and will be available for streaming with a subscription.

