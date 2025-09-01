"I'm exactly where I need to be" - Lindsay Arnold reveals why she won't be returning for Dancing with the Stars season 34

Lindsay Arnold with her daughters (Image via Instagram/ @lindsarnold

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold won’t be a part of the upcoming season 34. Lindsay Arnold left the show back in 2021 and was not seen after season 30. Arnold recently explained how not returning to the show is the best decision for her family at the moment.

The pro dancer has appeared in ten seasons and was the seventh female contestant to be eliminated in the 9th season.

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that her reasons for not doing the show feel even more relevant than they did in the past.

However, she stated that she will be watching the show and cheering her younger sister, Rylee Arnold. She is one of the professional dancers in season 34.

Lindsay Arnold calls her relationship with DTWS “open-ended”

Lindsay Arnold took to TikTok as she explained why she kept her relationship with the show “open-ended”.

“It’s currently just better for me to be home with my family,” she added. “My girls have so many things going on this fall, and it’s so exciting. I just know that I’m exactly where I need to be and where I should be. “First of all, I am not being asked to come back. The producers are not reaching out to me, and I’m turning them down, saying, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.'”

In an interview with E! News, Lindsay Arnold explains,

“A lot of my priorities and where I wanted to spend my time—it just shifted. “My mindset shifted,” she continued. “Time goes 10 times faster when you have kids, and I just know that this time is so precious and something that you don't get back.”

Former DTWS pro explains why she decided not to return to the show

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, former DWTS pro dancer Lindsay Arnold explained that even if she decides to return to the show, it could be a difficult decision and could upend her children’s lives.

“Since the season that I stepped away from the show, never once have the producers been like, ‘Oh, please come back,’ or asked me to come back,” Arnold continued. “If I wanted to come back at this point, I would definitely need to express that desire to the producers of the show, and then it still wouldn’t even be a guarantee that it would be something where they would decide if they have a spot for me or not.”

“I would wait just like every other pro to find out if I have a job for the season, which that’s another dynamic that makes it extremely hard with a family is just, even if I had expressed interest, which I didn’t, but if I had, I would be kind of waiting to find out till quite recently to be honest, if I needed to find a place to live down in California or if I needed to move my girls out there or figure out schooling for Sage in a different state.”

Dancing with the Stars season 34 will be premiering on ABC this fall. Stay tuned for more updates.