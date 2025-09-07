"I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out'" - Cillian Murphy comments on not appearing in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Few actor-director collaborations in modern cinema have been as iconic as Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan. The duo has shared a creative bond across six films that have defined an era of blockbuster and prestige filmmaking alike. However, in Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, Murphy will not be appearing.

During his appearance at Variety's Toronto International Film Festival Studio, where Murphy and his team were promoting the new Netflix drama Steve, the actor addressed questions about his absence from Nolan’s project.

In his trademark understated humor, he said he felt a sense of “ROMO – relief of missing out.” Far from bitterness, the comment reflected admiration and excitement, as Murphy called Nolan “one in a million” and expressed his eagerness to see the director’s bold take on the classical epic.

Murphy reflects on sitting out Nolan’s new epic

During the interview, Cillian Murphy was asked about not appearing in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic action film The Odyssey. The actor didn’t shy away from the subject and instead leaned into humor and candor.

“Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out.’ No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle ‘The Odyssey,’ it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s history with Nolan runs deep. He first worked with the director on his The Dark Knight trilogy, portraying Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow. Their other collaborations include Inception, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer. The latter became a global cultural phenomenon, earning both Nolan and Murphy Academy Awards.

This creative synergy has shaped some of the most memorable films of the past two decades. Even if Murphy is stepping aside this time, his admiration ensures that audiences will view The Odyssey with their long-running partnership in mind.

Nolan’s The Odyssey and Murphy’s next chapter

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic action film The Odyssey has quickly become one of the most anticipated films of the decade. Scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, the film will bring Odysseus’s decade-long journey home from the Trojan War to the big screen with Nolan’s trademark intensity and scale.

Universal has already teased audiences with a theatrical-only trailer, featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and a shadowy presence from Jon Bernthal. The cast list also includes Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Shiloh Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy has his own packed slate. Murphy is starring in Steve, which drew critical acclaim at TIFF, and is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in The Immortal Man, the long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie. Murphy is also attached to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later trilogy, beginning with 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple. With so much ahead, his decision to sit out The Odyssey looks less like a missed opportunity and more like a natural moment of divergence between two longtime collaborators.

While Nolan embarks on retelling Homer’s epic, Murphy continues carving out new creative territory — from intimate dramas like Steve to blockbuster sequels such as 28 Years Later.